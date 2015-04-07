GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. dollar rallies, eroding Wall Street gains

* Strength in U.S. dollar seen a concern for profits
* European shares ended sharply higher on potential M&A
* Oil rallies sharply for second straight session
(Updates to close of U.S. trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, April 7 The U.S. dollar rose more than
1 percent on Tuesday, resuming a recent upward trend and
weighing on Wall Street stocks as investors fretted the
currency's strength would hurt multinational corporate profits.
U.S. equities had traded higher for much of the session but
turned negative in the final hour of trading. European shares
ended sharply higher, as did crude oil.
Recent market activity has favored risk assets, a move tied
to Friday's weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls report. While the
data, along with other recent indicators, pointed to slowing
U.S. growth, market participants viewed them positively, as they
suggested the U.S. Federal Reserve would delay its first
interest rate increase in nearly a decade.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, rose 1.22 percent on Tuesday.
Until recently, the dollar had rallied sharply on increased
expectations for higher rates from the U.S. central bank,
although those expectations have dimmed somewhat of late.
While a strong U.S. dollar is a sign of solid fundamentals,
analysts are concerned that the currency will weigh on the
earnings of U.S. multinational companies. Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch on Tuesday cut its 2015 earnings estimates
for the S&P 500 by $2 a share, citing the foreign exchange
headwind.
"If the (dollar) move is gradual it shouldn't impact stocks
too much, as companies will have a chance to hedge against the
impact, but a sharp rise will have an impact," said Tony Roth,
chief investment officer of Wilmington Trust in Wilmington,
Delaware. It "acts as a natural brake to the U.S., and we expect
it will continue to strengthen."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.43 points, or
0.03 percent, to 17,875.42, the S&P 500 lost 4.29 points,
or 0.21 percent, to 2,076.33 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 7.08 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,910.23.
The MSCI International ACWI Price Index
slipped 0.16 percent.
The S&P 500 rose as much as 0.4 percent earlier in the
session, boosted by FedEx Corp's offer to buy TNT
Express for $4.8 billion, the latest in a series of
multi-billion-dollar deals that suggest companies continue to
see value.
The potential trans-Atlantic takeover supported European
shares, with the pan-European FTSEurofirst index of leading 300
shares closing 1.6 percent higher. Europe, which was
closed Monday for Easter, was also fueled by comments from Greek
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, who on Sunday said the
country intended "to meet all obligations to all its creditors,
ad infinitum," seeking to quell fears of a default.
The euro fell 1 percent while the yen lost 0.7
percent against the dollar. Bucking the U.S.
dollar's strength, the Australian dollar rose 0.54
percent after the country's central bank surprised some by
leaving interest rates at a record low 2.25 percent.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
4/32 in price, pushing the yield down to 1.8865 percent.
In commodities, U.S. crude oil futures jumped 3.5
percent to settle at $53.98 per barrel, recovering from an
earlier drop of more than 2 percent and building on a rise of
more than 6 percent on Monday. Prices were boosted by U.S.
government forecasts of lower domestic crude production growth,
higher global demand for oil and data showing a jump in U.S. job
openings.
Brent crude rose 1.7 percent to settle at $59.10 per
barrel.
Gold prices fell 0.4 percent as the dollar rebounded.
Silver lost 0.7 percent while copper rose 1.4
percent.
