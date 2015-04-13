GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge up, oil gains despite weak Chinese data

* Crude gains despite weak data on supply bets
* Shares shrug off surprise fall in China exports
* China trade data shock hits Australian dollar
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 13 Crude prices on Monday added
to last week's gains on bets on a slowdown in U.S. oil
production, while stocks on major markets drifted higher despite
a surprisingly large fall in Chinese exports that heightened
concern over demand for commodities.
Chinese exports fell 15 percent year on year in March,
confounding expectations for a 12 percent rise, while imports
shrank at their fastest rate since May 2009.
The euro slipped to a four-week low on a renewed
focus on the monetary policy differential between the United
States and other major economies, with the Federal Reserve on
track to raise U.S. interest rates for the first time in nearly
a decade. The Australian dollar slumped to a nearly
six-year low versus the greenback, weighed by the Chinese data.
Wall Street opened higher boosted by technology and bank
stocks with traders focusing on the start of the quarterly
earnings season. Corporate America's reaction to a strengthening
dollar and falling oil prices throughout the first quarter are
the key elements of this reporting season.
"We had a big move last week and we're heading into earnings
season and we've had a few warning signs last week from a couple
of companies where the impact of foreign exchange is going to be
greater than what was previously thought," said Brian Fenske,
head of sales and trading at ITG in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 33.34 points,
or 0.18 percent, to 18,090.99, the S&P 500 gained 3.42
points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,105.48 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 24.60 points, or 0.49 percent, to 5,020.58.
A measure of equities in major markets rose
0.1 percent and the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent, holding on to last week's
3.7 percent jump.
Chinese shares hit seven-year highs on expectation of
further stimulus measures after the surprisingly week
import/export data.
"We continue to expect more monetary easing for a variety of
reasons, and the trade data offers further support for this,"
Oliver Barron, analyst at China-focused investment bank NSBO
said in a note to clients.
DATA HURTS CURRENCIES
The weak Chinese data also raised concern over a possible
global slowdown and hurt exporters of natural resources. The
Australian dollar fell nearly 1.5 percent while the New Zealand
dollar fell 1.4 percent.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.0581, having
fallen as low as $1.0519. The dollar index, which
measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.2
percent. The dollar was flat against the yen.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams told Reuters that
as the U.S. job market improves, the risk of an unexpected
setback derailing the recovery once the Fed raises rates is
receding.
Crude oil prices rose despite the stronger greenback as
traders bet a slowdown in U.S. drilling would contribute to
higher prices. Brent crude rose 1 percent to $58.47 per
barrel and U.S. crude added 0.8 percent to $52.06.
The stronger dollar and prospects of higher U.S. rates
helped push gold lower for the fourth session in five. It
last traded at $1,199.85 an ounce, down 0.6 percent.
