GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slide on China margin crackdown, dollar falls

* Wall Street, European shares also hit by corporate
earnings
* Dollar retreats even as U.S. inflation creeps up
* U.S. Treasury prices rebound, pushing yields down
* German 10-year bund yields fall to new record low
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 17 Global equity markets fell on
Friday on reports about a crackdown on margin lending in China,
while the dollar retreated on views that stronger U.S. consumer
prices were not enough to offset recent weak data that could
slow a Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
China's securities regulator warned investors to be cautious
as Chinese shares hit seven-year highs after seven weeks of
gains. Retail investors are borrowing record amounts of money to
buy stocks, pushing trading volumes to new highs.
China on Friday also allowed fund managers to lend stocks
for short-selling and expanded the number of stocks investors
can short to increase the supply of securities in the market.
Stocks in Europe and on Wall Street fell more than 1 percent
on the China news and on worries Greece may run out of money as
debt repayments loom. Peripheral euro zone government debt
yields rose while core German bund yields set a record low.
A two-hour outage at news and market data provider Bloomberg
LP also hit financial markets in Europe, prompting debt sales to
be postponed and exacerbating a spike in volatility in European
stocks.
Prospects have dimmed that Athens can strike a reform deal
at a meeting next Friday to unlock much-needed bailout funds.
"China in general has been tightening up on some of the
excesses in lending," said Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund
LibertyView Capital Markets in Jersey City, New Jersey. "It's
just another area that makes people think globally there's a bit
of a top to this recent rally."
MSCI's all-country world index of equity
performance in 46 countries fell 0.92 percent, while the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed
down 1.8 percent at 1,607.03. Germany's DAX fell 2.6
percent.
Traders said the European and U.S. sell-off was worsened by
the expiry of futures and options in Europe and options in the
United States. Disappointing corporate reports on both sides of
the Atlantic also weighed on the market.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 279.47 points,
or 1.54 percent, to 17,826.30. The S&P 500 slid 23.81
points, or 1.13 percent, to 2,081.18 and the Nasdaq Composite
lost 75.98 points, or 1.52 percent, to 4,931.81.
U.S. consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in March, propelled by
higher costs for gasoline and housing. Closely watched core
consumer prices rose 1.8 percent year-on-year, inching closer to
the Fed's 2 percent target.
The dollar headed for its worst week in four against a
basket of major currencies after the rising pace of inflation
failed to ease concerns that a recent spate of weak U.S.
economic data could slow Fed plans to raise rates for the first
time in almost a decade.
The greenback fell 0.12 percent to 118.87 yen. The
euro rebounded, rising 0.48 percent at $1.0812. The dollar index
also retreated, falling 0.02 percent at 97.397.
"The markets feel that the small price increase is not
enough to force a June rate increase," said Chris Gaffney,
president of EverBank World Markets in St. Louis.
U.S. Treasury prices rebounded.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 3/32 in
price, pushing their yield down to 1.8653 percent. The yield on
10-year German bunds fell to an all-time low of
0.05 percent.
Brent crude pared early losses to rally above $64 after
military units protecting the largest oilfields in Yemen handed
over security to armed local tribes in a sign of the weakening
grip of the Yemeni state over its resources.
Brent crude for June settled down 53 cents at $63.45
a barrel. U.S. crude for May fell 97 cents to settle at
$55.74 a barrel.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli, Chizu
Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)