GLOBAL MARKETS-Greek agreement lifts equities, but doubts remain

By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, July 13 World equity prices rallied
on Monday as investors welcomed a conditional agreement to
negotiations aimed at keeping Greece afloat with a bailout and
to stay within the euro zone.
European equities surged almost 2 percent while Wall Street
jumped more than 1 percent after euro zone leaders made Greece
surrender much of its sovereignty to outside supervision in
return for agreeing to talks on an 86-billion-euro bailout.
However, investors were anxious that a deal was not entirely
in hand and that international lenders, led by Germany, obliged
leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of Greece to abandon his
promises of ending austerity.
The deal is contingent on Greece meeting a tight timetable
to enact reforms of value added tax, pensions and budget cuts.
"This is not over yet. In fact it might be far from over,"
said Anthony Lawler, a portfolio manager who invests in hedge
funds at investment firm GAM in London. "It is not at all
certain that the Greek government will accept what is proposed."
The conditional deal turned the focus in foreign exchange to
a potential rate hike by the Federal Reserve in September.
Comments from central bank Chair Janet Yellen and Boston Fed
President Eric Rosengren on Friday suggested that could be
likely.
"Barring new weakness in economic data, the Fed will raise
rates in September," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency
strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
The euro fell more than 1 percent as the Greek deal renewed
focus on the prospect that the U.S. Federal Reserve might hike
interest rates in September. The euro fell 1.45 percent
to $1.1000, at times weakening to below that psychologically
important level. The dollar gained 0.53 percent to 123.39 yen.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
hit a two-week high, closing up 1.8 percent, while the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index gained 1.9 percent
to close at 1,572.05.
MSCI's all-country world stock index rose
0.89 percent.
"We're seeing a relief rally," said Andrew Milligan, global
head of strategy at Standard Life Investments in Edinburgh. "As
we go through the details, however, it's very clear that there
is a sizeable number of hurdles to jump over, especially in
Athens."
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average
closed up 217.27 points, or 1.22 percent, to 17,977.68. The S&P
500 rose 22.98 points, or 1.11 percent, to 2,099.6 and
the Nasdaq Composite gained 73.82 points, or 1.48
percent, to 5,071.51.
The technology index led the U.S. market higher,
with Facebook, Netflix and Amazon all
hitting record closing highs.
U.S. Treasury yields rose, but soon pared much of their
gains, while yields on low-rated government debt in Europe
closed the gap on safe-haven German alternatives.
Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year notes were last
down 6/32 in price to yield 2.4373 percent.
The gap between Italian and German bond yields narrowed to a
two-month low of 1.14 percentage points in early trading, but
later widened to the 1.23 percent level seen three weeks ago.
Oil prices came off their lows after an Iranian official
indicated the Islamic Republic might miss another deadline in
securing a nuclear deal integral to lifting Western sanctions on
its crude exports.
Crude futures had fallen nearly $2 a barrel on reports that
Iran and world powers were closing in on a deal that would allow
Iranian oil to re-enter an over-supplied market.
Brent crude for August fell 88 cents to settle at
$57.85 a barrel. U.S. light crude, also known as West Texas
Intermediate (WTI), settled down 54 cents at $52.20 a
barrel.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)