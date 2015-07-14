GLOBAL MARKETS-Rebound in oil prices pushes shares higher

* Nuclear deal reached between Iran, global powers
* Oil prices gain, reversing losses
* European, U.S. energy shares rally
* Weak U.S. retail sales hurt dollar
* U.S. Treasuries yields slip on U.S. data
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 14 Stock markets worldwide rose
modestly on Tuesday after a landmark nuclear deal between Tehran
and six global powers left sanctions on Iran in place for now,
spurring gains in energy shares, while expectations for weak
corporate results capped U.S. share gains.
Brent and U.S. crude reversed losses which came after the
nuclear deal was reached. The deal, which is set to ease
sanctions against Tehran and allow a gradual rise in its oil
exports, had sent oil prices tumbling.
Brent crude was last up 59 cents, or 1.02 percent,
at $58.44 a barrel. U.S. crude was last up 75 cents, or
1.44 percent, at $52.95 per barrel. The rebound helped the S&P
energy index gain over 1 percent, while the STOXX 600
Europe Oil & Gas Index was last up nearly 0.9 percent.
"We had weakness in the oil market, but it's not full-blown
panic by any stretch of the imagination. That is reassuring,"
said Michael Jones, chief investment officer at RiverFront
Investment Group in Richmond, Virginia.
Expectations for weak corporate earnings reports and data
showing disappointing June retail sales in the United States,
along with a decline in shares of carmakers in Europe, capped
gains. The decline in carmakers occurred as JP Morgan cut
forecasts for the Chinese auto market.
U.S. companies are expected to report their worst sales
decline in nearly six years when they post second-quarter
results, while earnings are expected to have fallen 2.9 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters estimates.
MSCI's all-country world stock index, which
tracks shares in 45 nations, rose 1.5 points or 0.35 percent, to
428.69.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last up 48.24
points, or 0.27 percent, at 18,025.92. The S&P 500 was up
7.67 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,107.27. The Nasdaq Composite
was up 28.36 points, or 0.56 percent, at 5,099.87.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.46
percent, to 1,579.26.
U.S. Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, edged
lower after the unexpected drop in U.S. June retail sales added
to speculation that tepid economic data may push back when the
Federal Reserve is likely to begin raising interest rates.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 6/32 in price to yield 2.4083 percent. The data increased
focus on Fed chair Janet Yellen's Humphrey-Hawkins testimony to
Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.
"It certainly doesn't help the cause. Everyone seemed to get
a bit more bearish after Yellen made her comments on Friday,
people are anticipating kind of the same tone going into
tomorrow," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in
New York.
The retail sales data also halted Monday's rally in the
dollar. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.16 percent at
96.705.
Gold prices steadied, recouping earlier losses, after the
downbeat retail sales data. Spot gold prices were last
down $1.785 at $1,155.82 an ounce.
