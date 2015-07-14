GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on rebound in oil prices

* Nuclear deal reached between Iran, global powers
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 14 Stock markets worldwide rose
modestly on Tuesday after a landmark nuclear deal between Tehran
and six global powers left sanctions on Iran in place for now,
spurring gains in energy shares, while expectations for weak
corporate results capped U.S. share gains.
Brent and U.S. crude reversed losses which came after the
nuclear deal was reached. The deal, which is set to ease
sanctions against Tehran and allow a gradual rise in its oil
exports, had sent oil prices tumbling.
Brent crude was last up 81 cents, or 1.4 percent, at
$58.66 a barrel. U.S. crude was up $1.02, or 1.95
percent, at $53.22 per barrel. The rebound boosted the S&P
energy index, which was last up 0.66 percent at 545.24,
while the STOXX 600 Europe Oil & Gas Index closed up
0.84 percent at 312.68.
"The market was short going into the Iran agreement, but the
bears did not get the sell-off they were hoping (for), so we're
going back up," said Scott Shelton, commodities specialist and
crude broker with ICAP in Durham, North Carolina.
Expectations for weak corporate earnings reports and data
showing disappointing June retail sales in the United States,
along with a decline in shares of carmakers in Europe, capped
equities gains. The decline in carmakers occurred as JP Morgan
cut forecasts for the Chinese auto market.
U.S. companies are expected to report their worst sales
declines in nearly six years when they post second-quarter
results, while earnings are expected to have fallen 2.9 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters estimates.
MSCI's all-country world stock index, which
tracks shares in 45 nations, was last up 2.23 points, or 0.52
percent, at 429.42.
The Dow Jones industrial average was last up 62
points, or 0.34 percent, at 18,039.68. The S&P 500 was up
7.91 points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,107.51. The Nasdaq Composite
was up 33.14 points, or 0.65 percent, at 5,104.65.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
0.53 percent, at 1,580.34.
U.S. Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, edged
lower after the unexpected drop in U.S. June retail sales added
to speculation that tepid economic data may push back when the
Federal Reserve is likely to begin raising interest rates.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 7/32 in price to yield 2.40 percent, from a yield of 2.43
percent late on Monday. The data increased focus on Fed Chair
Janet Yellen's Humphrey-Hawkins testimony to Congress on
Wednesday and Thursday.
"It certainly doesn't help the cause. Everyone seemed to get
a bit more bearish after Yellen made her comments on Friday,
people are anticipating kind of the same tone going into
tomorrow," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in
New York.
The retail sales data also halted Monday's rally in the
dollar. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.17 percent at
96.690.
Spot gold prices were last down $2.84 at $1,154.76 an
ounce.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Stephenson in London, Michael
Connor and Karen Brettell in New York, and Tanya Agrawal in
Bangalore; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Jonathan Oatis)