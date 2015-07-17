GLOBAL MARKETS-Mixed corporate results hit shares, dollar edges higher

* Euro zone shares mostly flat after Greek relief rally

* Mixed U.S., European corporate results hurt sentiment

* Falling energy stocks hit U.S. shares

* Dollar set for strongest weekly gain in two months

* Spot gold hits five-year low (Adds close of European markets)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, July 17 Stocks worldwide slipped on Friday after disappointing corporate results from companies such as Boeing and Volvo and after a recent rally fueled by expectations for a Greek debt deal faded, while the U.S. dollar gained on strong U.S. inflation and housing data.

Volvo shares ended 6.3 percent lower in Europe at $102.10, while a drop in Boeing shares and a 1.5 percent tumble in the S&P 500 energy index to its lowest level since January 2013 weighed on U.S. shares. Energy stocks slid on a drop in oil prices.

Hopes for a Greek debt deal and more European Central Bank help for Greek banks, which boosted shares on Thursday, had little positive impact.

The Nasdaq composite index, however, still hit a record high on Wall Street after strong results from Google.

Forecast-beating corporate reports from mobile network supplier Ericsson, appliance maker Electrolux and Swiss fragrance firm Givaudan limited losses on European shares.

"The earnings announcements are mixed and there is a little bit of an anticlimax after the Greece headlines," said Markus Huber, trader at brokerage Peregrine & Black.

Strong consumer price index data, rebounding housing starts and surging building permits bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve was moving closer to hiking rates, which buoyed the dollar.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.22 percent on Friday and on track for its strongest weekly gain since May, up more than 1.5 percent so far this week.

MSCI's all-country world equity index, was last down 0.21 percent at 431.26.

The S&P 500 was last down 0.09 percent, at 2122.38 and the Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.38 percent, at 18051.50. The Nasdaq composite was up 0.58 percent, at 5193.141. The index touched a record intraday high of 5,198.73.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed down 0.01 percent at 1608.59. The FTSEurofirst and Euro STOXX 50 indexes both remain up nearly 20 percent in 2015.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened after the solid inflation and housing data strengthened the view that the Fed was inching closer to hiking rates. Yields move inversely to prices.

"The housing sector this year has been one of the only sectors that has shown consistent strength, so that continuing, I think, bodes well for the overall economy," said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

Spot gold prices fell more than 1 percent to their lowest level since April 2010 of $1,130.80 an ounce, pressured by the strong dollar and increasing bets that the Fed will hike rates.

Oil prices slipped in choppy trading, heading for a third week of losses and feeling pressure from the stronger dollar and expectations of increased exports from Iran.

International benchmark Brent was last down 8 cents at $56.84 a barrel, while front-month U.S. crude futures were last down 36 cents at $50.55. (Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent and Clara Denina in London and Karen Brettell in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)