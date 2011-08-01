GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks jump, gold falls on US debt breakthrough

* S&P futures up 1.5 pct, Asia stocks 1.7 pct
* Yen drops broadly as safety trades unravel
* Obama: both parties reach deal to reduce deficit
* Will S&P cut the U.S. rating anyway?
* Gold falls from record high but Europe problems may
support
* HSBC stock up 1.5 pct in Hong Kong
By Kevin Plumberg
SINGAPORE, Aug 1 Stocks rose while gold and the
yen dropped on Monday as investors cut safety trades after
Washington reached a last-minute deal to escape default, though
the top U.S. credit rating could still be downgraded.
After a tense weekend in which rival plans to lift the U.S.
borrowing limit were shot down in Congress, U.S. President
Barack Obama said leaders from both parties reached a deal to
cut the budget deficit by $1 trillion over 10 years, with
additional savings of $1.4 trillion possible.
U.S. S&P 500 stock futures bounced 1.5 percent SPc1 in a
relief rally that is expected to spill over into European
markets.
High-yielding currencies such as the Australian dollar and
emerging Asian units strengthened, while U.S. Treasuries --
which have maintained their haven status despite being at the
centre of the debt ceiling impasse -- slid TYc1.
Investors were still on guard, though, since the plan, which
will likely come to a vote in Congress on Monday, may not
satisfy Standard & Poor's enough to keep the U.S. triple-A debt
rating and also begs the question of how the U.S. government
will meet its obligations over the long term.
"For the rally to be durable, markets will need more than
this downpayment agreement," said Mohamed El-Erian, co-chief
investment officer of PIMCO in Newport Beach, California.
"They will look to a more coherent fiscal reform to emerge
from the second step and, more generally, for additional
measures to remove structural impediments to growth and jobs.
Markets will also be asking whether this two-step agreement is
sufficient to remove the threat of an S&P downgrade."
RELIEF OVER THE U.S. DEAL
Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1.3 percent ,
inching back toward a four-month high hit in early July, as
investors bought back technology-related shares and the weaker
yen invited buyers to dive back into major exporters.
"Obama's remarks may be enough for the Nikkei to regain the
last three days of losses, but today's gains will likely reflect
temporary relief, not solid confidence that all the negative
elements in the U.S. economy have been priced in," said Tsuyoshi
Kawata, a senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.
The MSCI index of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up
1.7 percent after falling for the past two
sessions, with gains spread out fairly evenly among the sectors
with the defensive utilities segment underperforming.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.4 percent , led by a
1.5 percent rise in HSBC after Europe's largest bank
said it would sell nearly half of its underperforming U.S.
branch network.
The U.S. dollar index , which measures its value
against a basket of six other major currencies, was largely
unchanged on the day.
The euro weighs heavily in the basket, and so the index
reflects deep-seated fears about the fiscal unsustainability for
both the United States and the euro zone.
"Avoiding default by the U.S. government is of paramount
importance, but investors also need to see a clear path toward
deficit reduction that encourages confidence in the U.S. dollar.
This is essential if we are to maintain America's AAA rating and
encourage long-term investment in the U.S," said U.S. fund
manager BlackRock Inc, which oversees $3.6 trillion in assets,
in a statement.
The dollar shot up against the yen, hitting 78.00 yen before
easing back to 77.63 yen, up 0.3 percent on the day .
Traders in Asia had been keeping a close eye on the yen, since
the dollar dropped below 77 yen to a four-month low of 76.70 yen
on Friday, raising fears of yen-selling intervention by Japanese
authorities.
ANXIETY OVER THE EURO ZONE
U.S. Treasury debt futures fell in electronic trading. The
10-year Treasury futures TYc1 were down 8.5/32 to 125 13.5/32,
and in the cash market, the benchmark 10-year yield rose five
basis points from late Friday in New York to 2.84 percent
.
Oil futures also rose along with other risky assets. U.S.
crude futures for September CLc1 were up $1.16 at $96.86 a
barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 gained $1.30 cents to $118.04.
Gold prices fell 0.8 percent to $1,611.89 an ounce, down
from a record high of $1,632.30 reached on Friday.
Many investors believe the market focus will shift to the
likelihood of a rating downgrade as well as to the structural
debt problems afflicting the euro zone.
Throughout last week's increasingly intense showdown in
Washington over the U.S. debt ceiling, the spreads of Italian
and Spanish bond yields over Germany have been widening sharply,
signifying persistent unease that Greece's problem may spread to
other European countries.
"Don't forget there's Europe in the background with problems
in Italy and Spain," said Natalie Robertson, a commodities
analyst at ANZ. "There is still heightened risk aversion in the
market and gold will probably be volatile in the next few days."
