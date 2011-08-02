GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks fall on weak data; eyes on yen

* Nikkei down 1.4 pct, MSCI Asia-pac ex-Japan down 1.6 pct
* Currency markets on alert for BOJ intervention
* US sovereign rating uncertainty dogs investors despite
deal
* European markets seen extending week-long retreat
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, Aug 2 Asian shares fell on Tuesday as
sluggish U.S. and global manufacturing data added to concerns
about the health of the world economy, while a strengthening yen
prompted speculation that Tokyo may intervene in the markets to
curb the currency.
An 11th-hour deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling cleared its
biggest hurdle in the House of Representatives, staving off the
prospect of a possibly calamitous default but failing to allay
fears Washington could still lose its coveted triple-A credit
rating.
U.S. manufacturing grew at its slowest pace in two years in
July as new orders contracted, and the economic concerns coupled
with uncertainty over the U.S. debt deal boosted demand for
safe-haven currencies such as the Swiss franc and
weighed on riskier assets such as oil and stocks.
European stock markets were expected to extend a week-long
slide, with financial bookmakers calling London's FTSE
to open flat and France's CAC-40 and Germany's DAX
down 0.2 percent.
S&P 500 index futures SPc1 fell 0.4 percent, pointing to a
weaker start on Wall Street.
Japan's Nikkei fell 1.3 percent, while MSCI's
broadest measure of Asian shares outside Japan
slipped 1.6 percent.
"While in the short term they've avoided global financial
crisis mark two, they're likely to need more budget cuts,"
Joseph Capurso, strategist at Commonwealth Bank in Sydney, said
about the U.S. debt deal.
"When you put that together with very soft U.S. economic
data, that raises the odds that the Fed will need to introduce
more quantitative easing. I can see the U.S. dollar becoming
weaker."
U.S. stocks eased on Monday, with the S&P 500 closing
down 0.4 percent as the weak manufacturing report offset relief
that a debt default had been averted.
Compounding pessimism about the anaemic state of the economy
were concerns about the fiscal drag on growth as a result of
spending cuts in the U.S. debt deal, which calls for a special
Congressional panel to find $1.5 trillion in budget savings by
late November.
"While the political cloud of uncertainty may lift somewhat,
the economic storm clouds are darkening," Yelena Shulyatyeva, an
economist at BNP Paribas wrote in a client note.
"Today's fall is not a big surprise as the market has been
concerned about the U.S. economy's long-term outlook, although
the country was able to avoid a default," said Naoki Fujiwara, a
fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management in Tokyo.
The world's manufacturing sector expanded at its weakest
pace in two years last month, surveys showed, as factories
reported shrinking orders for the first time since major
economies emerged from the banking crisis and recession of 2008.
The dollar traded around 0.7805 Swiss francs on
Tuesday, having plumbed a record low around 0.7730 on Monday.
Against the yen, the dollar stood near 77.40 ,
recovering from a low of 76.29 on electronic trading platform
EBS on Monday, its weakest since the coordinated intervention by
major central banks in mid-March to slow the surging yen.
POSSIBLE INTERVENTION
Japanese officials said the yen, which has gained nearly 5
percent this month, was too strong and could hurt an economy
struggling to recover from a massive earthquake in March --
putting markets on alert for possible intervention.
"Coupled with the Bank of Japan's monetary measures, Japan
will be able to intervene to push up the dollar against the
yen," said Masanari Takada, forex strategist at Nomura
Securities.
"Still, it may be difficult to keep the dollar bolstered for
long as it is under downward pressure because of caution towards
the outlook for the U.S. economy and falling in U.S. Treasury
yields".
Others were less convinced that Tokyo would act, however,
given that past interventions have only really succeeded when
the action has been co-ordinated with other central banks.
"I don't think Japan will intervene," Richard Yetsenga,
global head of FX strategy at ANZ Research, told Reuters Insider
TV.
"I think what's driving the yen are really global forces
rather than domestic forces. It's really about the weakness of
the U.S. dollar rather than the strength of the yen."
Gold edged up, supported by news that South Korea's central
bank had bought 25 tonnes in recent months to diversify its
foreign exchange reserves. Spot gold traded around
$1,623.26 an ounce.
"This news reiterates the fundamental view that most
investors, asset managers, and even central banks hold true --
that gold remains the quintessential currency hedge, a
stabilizing asset for portfolios, and a safe haven in uncertain
economic times," said David Meger, director of metals trading at
Vision Financial Markets, a futures broker based in Chicago.
Oil slipped, with U.S. crude CLc1 shedding around a
quarter of a percent to $94.66 a barrel, after trading as low as
$93.42 on Monday, its weakest since late June.
The economic uncertainty boosted demand for government debt,
with 10-year Japanese government bond futures rising 0.25 point
to 142.02, while the benchmark 10-year yield slipped 3.5 basis
points to 1.04 percent, its lowest in nearly 9 months.
