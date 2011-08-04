GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen falls as Japan intervens, Nikkei jumps

* Yen falls broadly as Japan intervenes to weaken currency
* Weaker yen gives Nikkei a lift
* Worries about global growth still keeping investors wary
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Aug 4 Tokyo's Nikkei jumped on Thursday
as the yen fell broadly after Japanese authorities intervened to
weaken the currency, a day after the Swiss central bank
surprised markets by cutting interest rates to rein in the
high-flying franc.
Other Asian stock markets also drifted higher, but worries
about global growth were likely to limit investor enthusiasm.
The surge in safe-haven gold paused at $1,662 an ounce as
riskier assets made a tentative comeback.
Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said Japan intervened
unilaterally on Thursday, but declined to comment on the size of
the intervention.
After two days of steep losses, Japan's Nikkei share average
jumped 1.34 percent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia
Pacific shares outside Japan put on 0.40
percent.
The dollar rallied to 78.43 yen from near 77.00
before the intervention. The euro surged to around 112.30 yen
from around 110.70 yen.
Investors also took heart after Wall Street ended a
seven-day losing streak on Wednesday.
