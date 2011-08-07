CORRECTED-GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar to drop on S&P move;safe-haven demand seen

(Corrects reference to payroll tax cuts in paragraph 9)
* Rising chances of a U.S. recession to support Treasuries
* Stock markets to extend losses; consumer shares in focus
* Risk aversion may fuel demand for yen, Swiss franc
* 2nd biggest outflow from money market funds on record -
Lipper
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Aug 7 The U.S. dollar may weaken and
Treasury yields rise when Asian markets reopen on Monday, though
any selling in response to ratings agency S&P's downgrade of the
United States is likely to be tempered by the escalating crisis
in the euro zone.
The S&P cut in the U.S. long-term credit rating by a notch
to AA-plus is an unprecedented blow and results from concerns
about the nation's budget deficits and climbing debt burden. It
called the outlook "negative," signalling another downgrade is
possible in the next 12 to 18 months.
"The initial reaction will be a high degree of uncertainty
and thus volatility since investors will not know where to turn
for safety," said Mark Mobius, executive chairman of Templeton
Emerging Markets group, in an email to Reuters.
"During the sub-prime crisis safety was in U.S. Dollars and
U.S. Treasuries. Now that anchor to the global community is
deteriorating," added Mobius, whose unit oversees $50 billion in
emerging market assets.
Fears of a slide back into recession for the world's biggest
economy prompted a global sell-off that wiped $2.5 trillion off
company values over the past week, with consumer discretionary
shares of firms dependent on external demand likely to be
singled out for more punishment.
The fall in global share prices, as measured by the MSCI
All-country World Index, was the biggest weekly decline since
early October 2008, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
Market players warned the U.S. downgrade was likely to
exacerbate a sharp contraction in risk appetite, and could see
investors shift to the low-yielding Japanese yen and the
Swiss Franc , despite market interventions from their
respective authorities to weaken the currencies last week.
But they said fears that Europe's debt crisis could engulf
core economies Spain and Italy, where sovereign debt yields have
soared to 14-year highs, meant investors may still seek a
safe-haven in the dollar, despite the U.S. woes.
Goldman Sachs strategists said there was a one-in-three
probability of a U.S. recession due to the worsening European
crisis, the possible failure to extend payroll tax cuts and
elevated levels of joblessness, despite a slight dip in the U.S.
unemployment rate in July.
"Simply put, market sentiment appears acutely vulnerable
given the build-up of concern on a sharper U.S. slowdown and
speculation on the appropriate policy response and lingering
fears stemming from the sovereign debt crisis in Europe,"
Citigroup strategists said in a note.
The benchmark MSCI all-country world stocks index
fell to its lowest level since September 2010
last week, and has slumped more than 12 percent since late July.
The benchmark MSCI index of Asia Pacific ex-Japan stocks
fell 8.7 percent last week .
Meanwhile, global leaders scrambled to discuss the U.S.
sovereign rating downgrade and Europe's debt woes, and may issue
a statement after a conference call, a Japanese government
source said on Sunday.
Yields on benchmark U.S. ten-year treasury notes
rebounded smartly to 2.56 percent on Friday but were not far
away from a record low of near two percent hit during the throes
of the global financial crisis.
In a sign of how nervous investors have become, data from
Lipper showed investors pulled nearly $66 billion from money
market funds in the week ended August 3, the second-largest
weekly net outflow on record. The record outflow was seen during
the week ended September 17, 2008.
* For Reuters Global Investing Blog, click on
here
* For the MacroScope Blog, click on
blogs.reuters.com/macroscope
* For Hedge Fund Blog, click on
blogs.reuters.com/hedgehub
(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in Singapore; Editing by
Alex Richardson)