GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares nosedive but pare losses; gold hits fresh peak

* Nikkei falls 1.7 percent, MSCI AP ex-Japan off 1.9 percent
* S&P futures turn positive after falling over 3 pct
* Dollar plumbs all-time low around 0.7480 Swiss francs
* Gold scales new record above $1,770 an ounce
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, Aug 9 Asian shares tumbled on Tuesday
as investors scrambled to adjust to a rapid downgrade in the
outlook for U.S. and global economic growth, but later staged a
sharp rebound from early lows, helping cushion expected losses
in Europe.
U.S. S&P 500 index futures SPc1 pulled back sharply from
earlier lows and crept into positive territory, while European
index futures .STXEc1 also pared early losses and were trading
down around 0.5 percent.
Major indexes in Asia slumped in early trade
following a drop of more than 6 percent on Wall Street on Monday
in the first trading session since the historic downgrade of the
United States' AAA credit rating by Standard & Poor's.
Many market weatchers fear the move will exacerbate the U.S.
economic slowdown by further undermining business and consumer
confidence, possibly tipping the country back into recession.
Tokyo's Nikkei closed down 1.7 percent, having been
down more than 4 percent at one stage, and MSCI's broadest index
of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down
1.9 percent, after tumbling more than 6 percent earlier.
Australia's benchmark staged the most dramatic
comeback and was up 1.2 percent after being more than 5 percent
in the red. Elsewhere, buying by state pension funds helped pare
heavy initial losses in South Korea and Taiwan .
"Not even in the global financial crisis did we see this
extraordinary volatility," said RBS Australia's head of Sydney
sales trading, Justin Gallagher.
The market turmoil of recent days puts significant pressure
on the U.S. Federal Reserve at its regular policy meeting on
Tuesday to announce some fresh measures of support for a damaged
U.S. economy, though its options are limited.
Market players cited short-covering ahead of the Fed meeting
as one factor for the rebound in Asia, while bargain hunting and
the fading of early margin selling were also cited.
Traders said a rumour had been circulating in markets that
the Federal Reserve might make an emergency statement before
Wall Street opened, but most analysts dismissed the prospect as
highly unlikely.
World stocks had touched 11-month lows on Tuesday, while
gold struck a new record as investors dumped riskier assets amid
fears that political leaders are failing to tackle debt crises
in Europe and the United States.
MSCI's All-Country World Index has
fallen about 14 percent so far this month, wiping around $3.8
trillion off company values, to its lowest levels since last
August.
FLIGHT-TO-SAFETY
The flight-to-safety lifted gold to the latest in a string
of record highs and boosted the Swiss franc and the yen.
"The breadth and the discipline of the selling is the most
troubling factor," said Keith Ducker, chief investment officer
at "dark pool operator Tora.
"Panic selling is generally followed by quick recoveries
however the past two days have been driven more from thoughtful
risk aversion ... indicating that this downturn may be more
cyclical and potentially long-term in nature."
While the U.S. downgrade late on Friday was the most obvious
blow to confidence, investors have also been spooked by data
suggesting the U.S. economy was stalling and Europe's
ever-worsening sovereign debt crisis.
There are also concerns about China's inflation rate, which
analysts fear could curb Beijing's ability to stimulate demand
to offset a global slowdown.
"The macroeconomic picture outside of Asia is bleak and
Asia's ability to remain immune is doubtful in the extreme,"
said Alex Hill, co-founder of Singapore-based hedge fund
Tantallon Capital, which manages more than $300 million.
Chinese data on Tuesday failed to offer respite, showing
consumer price inflation hugging three-year highs in July.
"This is the type of data that should have prompted the PBoC
to hike interest rates, but given the current turmoil in
financial markets, we expect them to delay it," said Wei Yao, an
economist with Societe Generale in Hong Kong.
The main index in South Korea , an economy
particularly vulnerable to global capital outflows that was hard
hit in 2008, was down almost 10 percent at one stage, but was
supported by state pension fund buying and ended down 3.6
percent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 2.8 percent, pulling
back from initial losses of more than 7 percent.
"It's very emotive trading," said Simon Burge, chief
investment officer at ATI Asset Management in Australia.
"Fundamentals would have to deteriorate quite significantly to
catch up with where share prices are."
The dollar traded around 0.7545 Swiss franc , edging
higher after coming close to an all-time low around 0.7483
reached the previous day.
The euro plunged to a record low on trading platform EBS of
1.0605 francs , then traded flat at 1.0700.
"The yen and the Swiss franc are drawing extremely strong
demand as plunges in global shares are having a major
psychological impact, forcing investors to refrain from holding
risk assets," said Teppei Ino, a currency analyst at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Gold , a traditional refuge from financial storms, hit
a record above $1,770 an ounce, and was later trading around
$1,748.
JP Morgan said on Monday it expected spot gold to
climb to $2,500 an ounce or higher by year-end, following the
downgrade of U.S. debt. The U.S. bank said its previous estimate
of $1,800 was "too conservative".
U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 fell around $1.50 by
mid-afternoon, or about 1.8 percent, to below $80 a barrel, but
were well off session lows.
TIME OF OPPORTUNITY?
Whilst traders in Asian markets such as South Korea and
Japan reported foreign money bailing out of local stocks, many
asset managers maintained that the region still offers the best
prospects.
"From a macro, top-down perspective, we expect the relative
strength of the region's fundamentals to continue to attract
incremental foreign capital," said RBS Asia Pacific equity
strategists in a note.
"From a sector standpoint, it still appears that the one
sector standing above any other for the delicate trade-off
between risk and reward is telecoms. Valuations or expectations
cannot be said to be anywhere near excessive levels."
While the steepling falls in equities reminded many of the
shockwaves that swept through markets in the wake of Lehman
Brother's collapse, money and corporate credit markets are not
yet seeing a repeat of the strains witnessed three years ago.
"We are not seeing a replica of Lehman in terms of a
systemic failure of the global banking system, most of the bank
markets are still functioning reasonably, in terms of funding
markets, commercial paper markets," said Warren Hogan, chief
economist at ANZ Banking Corporation
And as many traders hit the sell button, Anthony
Bolton, one of Britain's best known equity fund managers who now
runs the firm's China Special Situations Fund , saw a
buying opportunity.
"History shows that normally extreme equity market
volatility as we are now experiencing should be seen as a time
of opportunity rather than a time to become more defensive," he
said in a statement.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore, Stephen
Aldred in Hong Kong, Ian Chua and Michael Perry in Sydney and
Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editng by Kim Coghill)