GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks shaky, Swiss franc holds

* Asian stocks slip after selloff in U.S. tech shares
* Swiss franc choppy as markets digest new measures to curb
it
* Market sentiment still fragile, but recovering
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Aug 18 Asian stocks eased on Thursday
following a negative lead from U.S. technology shares, while the
Swiss franc stayed buoyed after plans to curb the currency
disappointed those looking for more drastic action.
The Swiss National Bank said it would expand its liquidity
policy but stopped short of introducing a franc exchange rate
peg, a topic hotly discussed in markets over the last few days
as a way to cool the red-hot currency.
Still, markets are a lot calmer compared with last week,
when a crisis of confidence swept through global financial
markets after Standard & Poor's cut the United States triple-A
credit rating.
The historic downgrade came amid fears of a global recession
as both the United States and the euro zone struggled to tackle
their sovereign debt problems, all of which remained unresolved.
That saw investors take refuge in safe-havens, sending not
just gold but the Swiss franc soaring as well, a move that is
forcing the Swiss authorities to take more action.
"The mood has improved over the past week from sheer panic
to a more garden-variety uncertainty about the future," said
Bricklin Dwyer, economist at BNP Paribas.
With market sentiment still fragile, traders said data due
later in the day, including U.S. consumer prices, existing home
sales and regional manufacturing data will be closely watched.
Japan's Nikkei stock average slipped 0.35 percent,
while stocks elsewhere in Asia as measured by MSCI
edged down 0.43 percent.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index shed 0.69 percent,
although wealth manager AMP jumped after reporting
upbeat results.
Australian brewer Foster's crept up 0.6 percent
after the company rejected a $10 billion offer from rival
SABMiller for a second time.
Meanwhile, gold traded at $1,785 an ounce, holding
not far from a record high around $1,813.79 set last week. U.S.
crude CLc1 was a touch softer at $87.22 a barrel.
In the currency market, the dollar traded at 0.7906 Swiss
francs , having retreated from a two-week high around
0.8011, while the euro stood at 1.1394 francs , down
from Wednesday's peak around 1.1554.
The dollar continued its gradual decline against the yen,
slipping to 76.60 yen , well off a high above 80.00 set
earlier this month after Japanese authorities intervened to
weaken the yen.
Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Thursday he
will closely watch market moves, when asked by reporters about
the yen's strengthening against the dollar overnight.
"The Bank of Japan is caught between a rock and a hard
place," said Jessica Hoversen, FX analyst at MF Global in New
York. "Intervention did not work earlier this month, but
investors also do not want to be caught on the wrong side."
(Additional reporting by Julie Haviv in New York; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani)