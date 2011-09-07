GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rebound but Europe fears still linger

* Nikkei up 1.6 percent, MSCI AP ex-Japan up 1.9 percent

* S&P 500 futures up 0.6 percent

* Euro firms slightly to around $1.4030

* Brent crude rises above $113 a barrel

By Alex Richardson

SINGAPORE, Sept 7 Asian stocks rebounded on Wednesday as investors hunted for bargains after the latest market slide, while the euro edged up against the dollar as traders covered some bets against the common currency following a sharp overnight fall.

The Swiss franc was nursing 10 percent losses against the single currency after the country's central bank said it would buy foreign currencies in "unlimited quantities" to enforce a limit of 1.20 francs to the euro .

Global equity markets had tumbled in recent days -- following a sharp slide in August -- on fears of renewed recession in the United States and Europe's worsening debt crisis, boosting "safe haven" assets such as gold and the Swiss franc.

"The stock market is rebounding after steep declines in recent days, but the situation has not changed and volatility remains high," said Korea Investment Trust Management fund manager Kim Young-il.

"Uncertainty is high about the direction of the U.S. economy, and uncertainty is even higher in Europe as investors are not sure whether the bloc is going in the right direction."

Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1.6 percent, coming off a two-and-a-half year closing low on Tuesday, and MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1.9 percent.

The biggest gainers in the MSCI index were the tech and materials sectors, as electronics exporters such as South Korea's Samsung Electronics and miners like Australia's BHP Billiton posted strong gains.

In Tokyo, analysts said a 5.2 percent drop in equity prices over the past three days had left stocks trading at a price-to-book ratio of 0.92, the lowest level this year. Still, there were doubts that Wednesday's gains would be sustained despite the cheaper valuation.

"It's a short-term rebound. I'm rather pessimistic," said Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

AUSTERITY DEMANDS

Europe's drive to halt its crippling two-year debt crisis looked increasingly at risk on Tuesday amid doubts about the will in Italy and Greece to push through austerity demanded by their partners, and hardening opposition to further aid in the bloc's chief paymaster Germany.

An unexpected jump in a U.S. services sector index, however, helped stocks on Wall Street pare losses into the close and end down less than a percent. S&P 500 futures SPc1 traded in Asia rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday.

Investors are now focusing on a speech by U.S. President Barack Obama to Congress on Thursday, which CNN reported would include plans for a $300 billion jobs package.

The European Central Bank's governing council is also holding a rate-setting policy meeting on Thursday.

The ECB is the only major Western central bank to have raised rates since the 2008/09 financial crisis, but is expected to signal a change in policy course by halting its tightening cycle.

The euro rose about 0.3 percent to around $1.4030 , still not far from a two-month trough plumbed on Tuesday.

The dollar, pressured by high-yielding currencies rebounding on stronger stocks, was down 0.2 percent at around 77.40 yen , coming off an overnight high of 77.74.

The Swiss franc plunged nearly 10 percent against the euro on Tuesday, its biggest daily fall ever, after the Swiss central bank jolted markets by drawing a line in the sand on how much the currency can gain.

"While we would not stand in the way of the SNB move, we question whether the SNB will be fully successful in maintaining 1.20 if global risks accelerate," BNP Paribas strategists wrote in a note.

In commodities markets, spot gold was trading at around $1.874 an ounce, after striking record above $1,920 following the Swiss National Bank move.

Brent crude prices rose on Tuesday after three straight declines as tight North Sea supplies, continuing uncertainty about Libya's oil and more tropical weather threats boosted prices.

Brent crude LCOc1 were up about 0.3 percent to $113.20 a barrel on Wednesday, while U.S. crude gained 0.4 percent to $86.35 a barrel.

