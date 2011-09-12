GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide, dollar gains on euro zone woes

(Updates prices, adds quotes)
* Nikkei down 2.3 percent, MSCI AP ex-Japan down 3 percent
* Euro STOXX 50 index futures down 2.7 percent
* MSCI All-Country World index 19 percent off May high
* Euro hits six-month low at $1.3495, 10-year low at 104.27
yen
* Oil falls more than $1 a barrel, Copper down 1 percent
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, Sept 12 European index futures
tumbled on Monday, following a slide in Asian equities, and the
euro slumped to a 10-year low against the yen after the
resignation of a top European Central Bank official cast further
doubt on the region's ability to tackle its worsening sovereign
debt crisis.
Oil and copper prices fell and the dollar gained broadly as
worries about the euro zone's woes combined with fears about
flagging world growth to ensure no let-up in the gloom that has
gripped global markets for much of the past six weeks.
"People are quite nervous about Greece and other countries
in the European area, so that is why investors are escaping to
the dollar," said Tetsu Emori, a fund manager at Tokyo-based
Astmax Co Ltd. "It's risk aversion."
Euro STOXX 50 index futures STXEc1 fell 2.7 percent, and
DAX FDXc1 and CAC-40 FCEc1 futures also dropped more than 2
percent, while financial bookmakers called the FTSE 100
to open down 1.4 percent.
German policymaker Juergen Stark's resignation from the
ECB's board underscored the internal divisions over its
bond-buying programme -- one of the central bank's main weapons
in fighting the debt crisis by forcing down yields of country's
under pressure from the bond markets.
Japan's Nikkei ended down 2.3 percent to its lowest
close since April 2009, while the MSCI's broadest index of Asia
Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 3 percent
and U.S. index futures traded in Asia ESc1 fell 1.3 percent.
"For the rest of the week, developments in euro zone debt
problems and movements in the euro will likely set the direction
of the market," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at
Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
Wall Street stocks tumbled on Friday, when the Stark news
broke, with the S&P 500 index falling 2.7 percent.
Data from fund tracker Lipper, a Thomson Reuters service,
showed that a brief flirtation with stocks at the end of August
has waned, with less than a net $600 million flowing into U.S.
equity funds in the week ended Sept. 7, compared with a net
inflow of $6.3 billion in the previous week.
MSCI's All-Country World index is now 19
percent below its 2011 high set in May, not far from the 20
percent decline that is the rule-of-thumb definition of a bear
market.
The fund flow picture for emerging Asian equity markets was
mixed. Citigroup analysts said in a note that China and
Indonesia had seen modest net inflows for the week to Sept. 7.
The biggest outflows were from regional funds and the cyclical
markets of South Korea and Taiwan.
GREEK DEFAULT
Adding to the euro zone's difficulties, top French banks
were bracing for credit rating downgrades on worries about their
sovereign debt exposure, and senior German politicians in
Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition began talking
openly about a Greek default.
A growing number of policymakers, as well as market
economists, are convinced it is only a matter of time before
Greece, which keeps falling behind on its fiscal targets after
two EU/IMF bailouts, will have to default.
"The outlook for Greece is almost completely unknown.
Support for the country appears to be shaking. The market is
starting to think the worst could happen," said Katsunori
Kitakura, chief dealer at Chuo Mitsui Trust and Banking.
The euro fell to a six-month low around $1.3495 and
later traded about $1.3530, after a sharp slide at the end of
last week. Against the yen, the single currency fell as far as
104.27 , its lowest since 2001.
Meanwhile, the dollar index , which tracks the
greenback against a basket of major currencies, rose around 0.6
percent to its highest in more than six months.
U.S. crude oil CLc1 fell by $1.59 to $85.64 a barrel and
Brent crude LCOc1 eased $1.32 to $111.45. Copper was
down 1 percent at $8,733.75 a tonne.
Both commodities are sensitive to expectations for global
growth, and hence industrial demand.
Currencies of major commodity producers were, in turn, under
pressure, with the Australian dollar falling more than
1 percent to a three-week low around $1.0330.
Gold , which has been striking a succession of records
due to its traditional appeal as a safe haven at times of market
volatility, fell 0.6 percent to around $1,846 an ounce as a
stronger dollar made it more expensive for holders of other
currencies.
Gold priced in euros , however, hit a record
1,373.92 an ounce.
Japanese government bonds tracked gains in U.S. Treasuries
and German bunds as investors sought the perceived safest
government debt, with the benchmark 10-year JGB yield
falling below 1 percent.
(Additional reporting by Alejandro Barbajosa in Singapore, Ian
Chua in Sydney and Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Kavita
Chandran)