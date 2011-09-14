CORRECTED - GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as euro crisis saps confidence

(Corrects to make clear that Moody's downgrade of Societe
* Nikkei down 1.1 percent, MSCI AP ex-Japan off 2.8
percent
* Euro STOXX 50 futures down 1.1 percent, FTSE seen off 0.8
percent
* Euro eases to around $1.3635, dollar index up 0.5
percent
* Greek, French and German leaders to confer at 1600 GMT
* Oil, copper fall; U.S. crude below $89 a barrel
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, Sept 14 European stock index futures
fell on Wednesday following an equity sell-off in Asia, where
some regional indexes hit lows last plumbed in 2009, on
persistent fears that Europe's sovereign debt problems are
causing a banking crisis.
The euro zone's troubles -- underscored by a downgrade from
Moody's for two big French banks -- knocked the single currency
lower, while in Asia mutual funds slashed bets on regional
currencies to shore up other parts of their portfolios.
Global markets have been roiled since the end of July by
the twin fears of renewed recession in the United States and
Europe's protracted debt woes, which have seen Greece, Ireland
and Portugal forced to take bailouts and piled bond market
pressure on Italy and Spain.
"Some of the European banks may have to recapitalise their
balance sheets with government assistance. It's creating a lot
of nervousness and uncertainty," said Simon Bonouvrie,
portfolio manager at Platypus Asset Management in Sydney.
Euro STOXX 50 index futures STXEc1 fell 1.1 percent, and
DAX FDXc1 and CAC-40 FCEc1 futures also dropped more than 1
percent, while financial bookmakers called the FTSE 100 .FTSE
to open down 0.8 percent.
Oil eased after the International Energy Agency revised
down its forecast for growth in consumption due to the
struggling global economy.
Underlining the brittle state of confidence in global
markets, the dollar and U.S. Treasuries rose and the yield on
10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) fell below 1 percent,
as demand for assets perceived as safe havens remained high.
Japan's Nikkei share average .N225 fell 1.1 percent to
its lowest close two-and-a-half years, while MSCI's broadest
index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS
dropped 2.8 percent, after touching a 14-month low below levels
hit during the most volatile part of August. [.T]
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI hit its lowest level
since July 2009. [.HK]
The MSCI index is now more than 22 percent below its 2011
high reached in April. A decline of 20 percent or more is the
rule-of-thumb definition of a bear market.
U.S. index futures traded in Asia ESc1 fell 1.3 percent,
pointing to a reversal of Wall Street's gains on Tuesday. [.N]
DEFAULT, DOWNGRADES
Markets had been spooked in recent days by renewed talk
among euro zone policymakers of an imminent default by Greece,
prompted by the country's failure to meet the fiscal goals set
out in its European Union/IMF bailout.
Greek, German and French leaders were due to hold a
conference call at 1600 GMT on Wednesday.
"The conference call will at least calm nerves ... and may
provide 24 hours of reprieve. That's about it, though," said
Sean Callow, a senior currency strategist at Westpac in
Sydney.
The euro eased to around $1.3635 EUR= against the dollar,
having jumped more than a cent in the previous session on news
of the conference call. The single currency tumbled to a
seven-month trough of $1.3499 earlier this week. [FRX/]
Moody's Investors Service downgraded credit ratings on
French banks Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) and Societe Generale
(SOGN.PA) on Wednesday.
Moody's said it downgraded the credit rating of Societe
Generale by one notch because it no longer saw the bank getting
additional "systemic support" over its peers, while Credit
Agricole was downgraded due to continuing concerns about its
Greek exposure. [ID:nL3E7KB0D9]
Confidence in the euro zone had been further dented on
Tuesday when Italy, where lawmakers vote later on an austerity
package at 1800 GMT, was forced to pay the highest interest
rates since joining the euro in 1999 to sell 5-year bonds.
[ID:nL5E7KD3C5]
Italy is a particular concern because, while Europe's
bailout fund can cope with rescuing smaller, peripheral
nations, it lacks the financial firepower to save the euro
zone's third largest economy.
Europe's woes drove investors to seek shelter in the
dollar, which rose 0.5 percent against a basket of major
currencies .DXY, while the yield on 10-year Treasury notes
fell to 1.965 percent US10YT=RR.
The Australian dollar AUD= fell 1 percent and there were
similar falls for the Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Malaysian
ringgit MYR=, as mutual funds closed positions in Asian
currencies that have long been outperformers.
"People are taking profits from whatever assets they have
profits to take on," a Japanese bank trader said.
CREDIT FREEZE
The exposure of European banks to sovereign debt has raised
fears of a freezing of credit markets in a re-run of the panic
that gripped the financial sector after the collapse of Lehman
Brothers in late 2008.
Data from the Institute of International Finance this month
showed European banks have 3 trillion euros invested in
sovereign debt, or 8 percent of their total assets.
In a measure of the alarm in Washington, Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner will take the unprecedented step of attending
a meeting of EU finance ministers in Poland on Friday.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 gained 0.16 point to
142.73, with the 10-year yield JP10YTN=JBTC easing 1 basis
point to 0.990 percent. [JP/]
"People are hesitant to sell bonds because they think it
will be hard to solve the fundamental problems of the euro
zone," said a trader at a Japanese bank.
Reflecting the gloomy outlook for the developed world, the
Asian Development Bank on Wednesday trimmed its 2011 and 2012
growth forecasts, while noting the region's emerging economies
were showing resilience. [ID:nL3E7KC20L]
Expectations of sagging growth hurt commodities that are
dependent on industrial demand, as did the stronger dollar,
which makes assets priced in the U.S. currency more expensive
for holders of other currencies.
U.S. crude oil CLc1 fell 1.6 percent to $88.72 a barrel,
while Brent crude LCOc1 eased 0.5 percent to $111.30. Copper
CMCU3 weakened 1 percent to $8,680 a tonne. [O/R] [MET/L]
