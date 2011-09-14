CORRECTED - GLOBAL MARKETS-EU bond comments lifts European shares, euro

(Corrects to make clear that Moody's downgrade of Societe
Generale was not due to its exposure to Greece. The error also
appeared in previous versions of this story.)
* European shares boosted by Barroso comments
* U.S. stock futures point to firm start, euro higher
* Greek, French and German leaders to confer at 1600 GMT
(updates prices, Italy vote)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 14 European shares and the euro
rose on Wednesday after the head of the European Commission
said it would soon present options for the introduction of euro
area bonds, a development investors saw as a positive despite
German opposition to the idea.
The comments from Jose Manuel Barroso helped reverse
earlier losses for the single currency and European stocks
triggered by the downgrade of two big French banks' credit
ratings. U.S. stock index futures pointed to a firm start on
Wall Street.
Common euro zone sovereign bonds are perceived to be part
of a solution as they would give weak euro zone states renewed
access to funding in commercial markets.
Barroso's words repeat an earlier pledge from EU officials
to make such proposals in October, while Germany, without whose
approval the scheme cannot be introduced, remains strongly
opposed to the issuance of common bonds.[ID:nLDE78D03R]
Global markets have been roiled since the end of July by
the twin fears of a recession in the United States and Europe's
protracted debt woes, which have forced Greece, Ireland and
Portugal to take bailouts and piled bond market pressure on
Italy and Spain.
The crisis has the potential to derail global growth.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela
Merkel are due to talk with Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou on Wednesday, with investors concerned by a lack of
decisive action and increased chances Athens will soon
default.
"It (common bonds) could be a turning point and a major
step forward as countries with higher debt levels will have the
ability again to finance themselves," said Klaus Wiener, chief
economist at Generali Investments, which manages 330 billion
euros ($450 billion).
"But if we get euro bonds, there will be some strings
attached. There will be strong governance in terms of fiscal
prudence, otherwise it can not work."
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index was up 1.5 percent,
although the index is down nearly 19 percent so far this year.
Banks also pared losses, with the European sector index .SX7P
up 0.85 percent. But Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) was down 3.8
percent and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) down 3 percent.
Wall Street was set for a firm start. S&P 500 futures
SPc2 were up 0.8 percent, the Dow Jones DJc1 up 0.85
percent while the Nasdaq 100 NDc2 was 0.95 percent higher.
DEFAULT, DOWNGRADES
Earlier, investors cut exposure to riskier assets after
Moody's Investors Service cut its ratings for French banks
Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) on
Wednesday.
Moody's said it downgraded the credit rating of Societe
Generale by one notch because it no longer saw the bank getting
additional "systemic support" over its peers, while Credit
Agricole was downgraded due to continuing concerns about its
Greek exposure [ID:nL3E7KB0D9]
While Greece dominated sentiment, concerns about contagion
to bigger economies like Italy and Spain lingered.
Italy's lower house of parliament passed a 54 billion euro
($74 billion) austerity measure aimed at staving off a
financial crisis in euro zone's third largest economy. The
country was forced to pay the highest interest rates since
joining the euro in 1999 to sell 5-year bonds on
Tuesday.[ID:nL5E7KD3C5]
Italy is a particular worry because, while Europe's bailout
fund can cope with rescuing smaller, peripheral nations, it
lacks the financial firepower to save major economies.
The euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.3725 EUR= against the
dollar, climbing from around $1.3630 before the comments from
Barroso.
"The market may get comfort from those kind of comments but
overall the picture is increasingly negative and appetite from
foreign investors for euro zone assets seems to be waning,"
said Ian Stannard, head of European currency strategy at Morgan
Stanley.
German government bonds pared gains while the cost of
insuring Italian and Spanish debt against default also fell.
But Greek two-year government bond yields GR2YT=TWEB marched
relentlessly higher, rising 3.3 percentage points to approach
95 percent.[GVD/EUR] ($1 = 0.731 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash and Jessica Mortimer in
London; Editing by Toby Chopra/Ruth Pitchford)