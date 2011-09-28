GLOBAL MARKETS-Rally in stocks, euro fades as debt crisis drags

* Euro STOXX 50 index futures fall 1.3 percent
* Nikkei up 0.1 percent, MSCI AP ex-Japan little changed
* Euro eases to around $1.3562, dollar index up 0.5 percent
* U.S. crude falls below $83 a barrel, Copper down 4 percent
* Gold falls to around $1,640 an ounce
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, Sept 28 European stock index futures
fell and the euro dipped on Wednesday, as investors sought more
signs that European leaders were tackling a debt crisis that
threatens the financial system before committing bolder market
bets.
Asian shares mostly lost ground and oil and metals fell,
with copper down more than 4 percent, as a rebound in riskier
assets ran out of steam.
The dollar rose as money managers sought safety in the U.S.
currency amid signs that a deal on beefing up the euro zone's
rescue fund still faced major hurdles.
"Investors think, isn't the European situation better? But
we have no way of knowing for sure at this point, and until
they're more confident, we probably won't see major buying,"
said Hiroichi Nishi, equity division manager at SMBC Nikko
Securities Inc in Tokyo.
Plans to increase the financial firepower of the euro zone's
440 billion euro rescue fund face opposition in Germany, while a
Financial Times report said that a split had opened up within
the currency bloc over the terms of Greece's next bailout.
Euro STOXX 50 index futures STXEc1 fell 1.3 percent,
pointing to a halt in the rally that drove the euro zone blue
chip index up 13.5 percent since a 2-1/2-year low on Friday.
Futures for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and France's CAC-40 FCEc1
also fell more than 1 percent, while financial spreadbetters
called the FTSE 100 to open around 1.4 percent lower.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei crawled 0.1 percent higher, while
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
was little changed on the day.
U.S. stocks rose a little more than 1 percent on
Tuesday, with a sharp pullback late in the session from stronger
gains underlining the fragility of sentiment. S&P 500 futures
ESc1 traded in Asia were flat.
Turbulence on global markets since late July has been driven
by investors' twin fears of renewed recession in the United
States and the chaos that Europe's sovereign debt crisis could
inflict on the financial system if it continues unchecked.
Expectations have risen among market economists that Greece
will be forced soon to default on its massive debts, with
uncertain consequences for both the exposed European banking
sector and other struggling euro zone nations.
There is also concern that, while Europe's rescue vehicle
has been able to cope with bailing out Greece, Portugal and
Ireland, its resources would be overwhelmed if a bigger nation
such as Italy or Spain were to need help.
EURO ZONE RATE CUT
The euro eased 0.1 percent to around $1.3562 , having
climbed as far as $1.3665 on Tuesday amid reports that
euro zone policymakers were looking at ways of leveraging the
rescue fund to boost its available funds.
The single currency has still lost 5.5 percent so far this
month but is off an eight-month low of $1.3360 hit on Monday.
"Unless you can predict which euro zone policy maker will
say what and when, it's too scary to trade the euro," said a
trader for a Japanese bank in Tokyo.
Currency strategists at RBS lowered their forecast for the
euro through to the end of 2012, citing expectations of an
interest rate cut by the European Central Bank next month that
would narrow the single currency's yield advantage.
The yen rose as Japanese exporters sold dollars and euros
ahead of the quarter-end and Japan's financial half-year.
Traders also cited euro selling by Japanese investors
repatriating proceeds gained from coupon payments on their
foreign bond holdings.
The euro fell 0.4 percent against the yen to
around 103.83, while the Japanese currency gained 0.3 percent
against the dollar to about 76.56 .
The dollar, which along with U.S. Treasuries has supplanted
gold in recent weeks as the asset of choice for safe haven
seekers, rose 0.5 percent against a basket of currencies .
The firmer dollar hit commodities priced in the U.S.
currency, with U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 falling 1.8 percent
to $82.93 a barrel and Brent crude LCOc1 dipping 0.8 percent
to $106.32.
Copper slid more than 4 percent to $7,250 a tonne,
while gold fell 0.5 percent to around $1,640 an ounce.
"Currently, gold has positive correlation with commodities
and a negative correlation with the dollar," said Ong Yi Ling,
an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
CREDIT WINDOW
Credit market players in Asia said a modest improvement in
sentiment could open up a window of opportunity for top-rated
borrowers in the dollar borrowing market, effectively shut in
recent months of fears of a credit squeeze, ahead of the
quarter-end.
"We could see the primary market window opening but it has
to be a certain type of issuer, it wont be open for everyone,"
said a Hong Kong based trader with a European bank referring to
the resumption in debt offerings after drought-like conditions
in the third quarter
"Financials will find it tough, a sovereign type of name or
a frequent issuer like Hutch (Hutchison Whampoa) will be more
accepted."
Japanese government bonds, which have been boosted in recent
weeks by their safe-haven appeal, were flat, with some investors
taking profits after the benchmark 10-year yield
-- steady on the day at 1 percent -- fell as low as 0.965 last
week.
"Investors say they have never had a good time buying
10-year bonds below 1 percent," said Koji Ochiai, chief market
economist at Mizuho Investors Securities.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo, Masayuki
Kitano in Singapore, Umesh Desai in Hong Kong and Cecile Lefort
in Sydney)