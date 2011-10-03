GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro fall, gold gains on Europe worries

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 3.6 pct, Hang Seng slumps 5 pct

* Euro hits 8-mth low $1.3322

* European stock index futures fall 2.7-3 pct

* Oil falls more than $1, copper plummets 5 pct on demand worry

* iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index widens (Adds European futures, updates prices)

By Chikako Mogi

TOKYO, Oct 3 European stock index futures fell sharply on Monday, following a drop in Asian stocks, and the euro weakened on deepening concerns that the euro zone's debt crisis will dampen global growth.

Worries that a weakening economy will hurt industrial demand hit commodities such as copper, which plummeted 5 percent to its lowest since July 2010 after its worst quarter in nearly three years, and oil, which slid more than $1.

Gold rose as investors abandoned riskier commodities, commodity-linked currencies and equities in favour of the safety of the precious metal and the dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 3.6 percent, with falls exacerbated by a plunge in Hong Kong shares amid concerns about China's property market, slipping closer to a 16-month low hit late in September.

"Investors are selling off stocks that have been well-regarded, possibly with some funds anticipating redemption pressures and liquidating them to raise cash," said Edward Huang, equity strategist at Haitong International in Hong Kong.

Europe's sovereign debt woes have been the biggest factor in a global equity market slide that began in late July, with the continent's leaders still divided over how to tackle the crisis and the possibility of a Greek default looming ever-larger.

"A Greek default is a sort of Pandora's box no one wants to open," said Teppei Ino, a currency analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

European stock futures pointed to a sharply weaker start for equities, with futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 down 2.7 to 3 percent.

Japan's Nikkei closed down 1.8 percent after falling more than 2 percent earlier.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped 5 percent to its lowest since May 2009, with financials and developers hit hard on fears of the potential impact of a property market correction.

Although most analysts still expect China to avoid a "hard landing", worries about the outlook for the world's second largest economy have grown in recent weeks, prompting some rare weakness in the yuan and widening of sovereign credit default swaps last week.

With concerns over the global economy hitting credit markets world wide, the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index widened on Monday by about 6 basis points at 260 basis points/266 bps.

WORST QUARTER

Among the first clues to help gauge direction for the global economy in the fourth quarter is the U.S. Institute of Supply Management index, a component of the broader Purchasing Managers index that is reported separately, due later on Monday.

Global stocks posted their worst quarter in nearly three years in July-September and, with mainland Chinese markets closed all week for national holidays, traders said volatility might rise with some funds seeking to capitalise on bearish sentiment in thin volume.

The euro fell as far as $1.3322 , its lowest level in more than eight months, after government draft budget figures released on Sunday showed Greece would miss a deficit target set just months ago in a massive bailout package.

Adding to the concerns over Greece, the German finance minister was quoted as ruling out a higher German contribution to the euro zone's rescue fund than approved by parliament last week.

Euro zone finance ministers meeting later were expected to put pressure on Greece to implement agreed structural reforms and also discuss options for leveraging the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), the currency bloc's bailout fund, to increase its financial firepower.

Industrial commodities, which tend to move according to investors' appetite for risk, have been hard hit in recent weeks.

Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 fell 0.99 percent to $101.74 a barrel on Monday, while U.S. crude CLc1 fell 1.45 percent to $78.05.

Gold extended gains, rising 0.6 percent to $1,631.89 an ounce, after ending the third quarter up 8 percent for its biggest quarterly gain of this year. Those quarterly gains came despite a steep drop from a record above $1,920 an ounce in September.

Some equity market players are seeing buying potential in the recent sell-off, saying any positive news could turn around the market after this week, when volume is expected to be thin during Asian trading hours due to the Chinese holidays.

"There is progress in Greece and the EFSF is still making progress -- they are making baby steps which is positive," said Todd Martin, Asia Equity Strategist at Societe Generale.

"There are signs value players are buying into the market. Several catalysts could turn the market around," he said.

While global markets have priced in a U.S. double-dip recession, global contagion should be contained as long as Europe makes orderly progress on its problems, he said.

A fall in oil prices and a dip in long-term interest rates would be positive in spurring demand long-term.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes firmed to yield 1.903 percent from around 1.917 percent on Friday when the yield fell 10 basis points. (Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski, Clement Tan and Jonathan Rogers; Editing by Alex Richardson)