GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares edge up on China bounce, euro stalls

By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Oct 12 A rebound in Chinese shares helped
lift most Asian stocks into positive territory on Wednesday, but
gains were limited by concerns that the threat posed to the
global economic outlook by Europe's debt crisis is weighing on
corporate earnings.
Euro STOXX 50 index futures STXEc1 fell 0.2 percent,
pointing to a weaker start for European blue chips. Futures for
Germany's DAX FDXc1 and France's CAC-40 FCEc1 fell around
0.4 percent, while financial spreadbetters called the FTSE 100
to open down about 0.7 percent.
The strength in Chinese stocks trimmed losses in Japan, but
growth-sensitive Asian shares remained weak and an uncertain
outlook for demand dragged on industrial commodities such as
oil.
Concerns that the Slovak parliament's rejection of a plan to
expand the euro zone rescue fund could slow efforts to contain
the region's debt woes and prevent a full-blown banking crisis
led to a widening in Asian credit spreads.
"The broader trend is dictated by the problems in Europe,
and Slovakia's rejection was negative to sentiment, as beefing
up the fund is vital in providing a sense of security," said
Hirokazu Yuihama, senior strategist at Daiwa Capital Markets.
S&P 500 futures ESc1 eased after below-forecast results
from Alcoa Inc. that could sour the mood on Wall Street
later, as attention turns to the U.S. earnings season.
Slovakia is the only euro zone country that has yet to
approve a plan to boost the funds available to the bloc's
bailout vehicle, and a re-vote was expected later this week.
While the main opposition party was set to support the
measure now the government has resigned, the twist has added to
market nervousness just as European authorities were striving to
come up with concrete steps to avoid a wider contagion.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.4 percent, but the materials sector
bucked the trend and fell 0.6 percent.
The Shanghai Composite was up 2.6 percent, lifting
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index 1 percent.
Chinese authorities stepped in to bolster financial shares
this week when Central Huijin, the domestic investment arm of
the country's sovereign wealth fund, bought shares in the "Big
Four" Chinese banks.
"It's quite possible that Huijin has gone back to the market
to buy more bank shares this morning," said a trader at a major
Chinese brokerage in Shanghai.
Japan's Nikkei average trimmed earlier losses but
still closed down 0.4 percent, after Alcoa Inc, the largest U.S.
aluminium producer, said on Tuesday slowing economic growth
knocked prices for the metal lower, denting its third-quarter
profit and sending its shares down in after-hours trading.
"Those who were looking for reassurance about the U.S.
earnings season didn't find it," said Kenichi Hirano, operating
officer at Tachibana Securities.
Asian credit markets reflected renewed bearish sentiment,
with the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index
widening by as much as about 15 points.
A Hong Kong based fund manager said recent market gains were
largely a technical rebound from last month's sell-off, adding
that a lack of inflows from pension and mutual funds, so-called
real money, was stymieing new bond corporate issues.
"All that you are seeing now is short-covering and fast
money. There is no fund inflows into Asia and at this point no
issuer can come to the market. Will they (issuers) pay up? I
doubt it," the fund manager said.
GROWTH WORRIES
Oil struggled, after OPEC cut its global oil demand forecast
and as the Slovak hitch in the euro zone bailout fund plan
rattled investors' confidence across asset classes.
Brent crude LCOc1 was up a touch at $110.80 a barrel, but
U.S. crude futures CLc1 fell 0.4 percent to $85.49.
Industrial metals such as copper recouped earlier losses on
a steep rise in Shanghai shares, short-covering and some
restocking in China, but investors were cautious about an
economic slowdown ahead of Chinese economic data due later in
the week, including inflation and trade balance figures.
The euro struggled to make headway, as a recent rally
stalled after the Slovak vote, trading flat on Wednesday at
$1.3640.
Market sentiment had improved this week, after a weekend
pledge by German and French leaders to come up with a plan to
tackle the debt crisis.
Banking and regulatory sources said on Tuesday that Europe's
banks would have to achieve a significantly stronger capital
position under a quick-fire regulatory health check and may need
to raise some 100 billion euros ($137 billion).
Jose Manuel Barroso, president of the European Union's
executive European Commission, said he would propose a bank
recapitalisation plan on Wednesday, even though there is no
agreement yet on where the money will come from.
Rating agencies Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings
downgraded Spanish and Italian banks on Tuesday, underscoring
concerns about the impact of the escalating debt crisis on the
sector.
