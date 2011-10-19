GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, but Moody's Spain cut weighs

* MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan up 1.5 pct, Nikkei rises 0.4
pct
* Asia IT sector lags after Apple's weaker-than-expected
results
* Spreads on Asia CDS index narrow
* Gold recovers as dollar index slips
* Euro recovers from lows on Moody's cuts Spain
* Euro STOXX 50 index futures up 1.3 pct
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Oct 19 European stock index futures
jumped on Wednesday, tracking a rise in Asian shares, but a cut
to Spain's sovereign credit rating from Moody's Investors
Service kept investors' risk appetite in check.
Gains for U.S. stocks and a report that Europe will
strengthen the region's rescue fund helped improve sentiment,
with spreads over a key Asian credit default swaps index
narrowing several basis points.
But bearish technicals remained in place to suggest
investors were still wary about buying riskier assets.
"It's a familiar pattern these days, to sell stocks whenever
there's bad news from Europe and buy them back whenever there's
good news, but investors are getting tired of it," said Kenichi
Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities, adding that
this was one reason for recent thin trade.
Euro STOXX 50 index futures STXEc1 futures rose 1.3
percent. Futures for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and France's CAC-40
FCEc1 also rose around 1 percent, while financial
spreadbetters called the FTSE 100 to open as much as 1.1
percent higher.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.5 percent.
The technology sector recouped earlier
losses and gained 0.7 percent, but lagged the wider market as
sentiment was weighed down by disappointing earnings results
from the world's largest technology company, Apple Inc ,
which affected Asian suppliers, said HSBC's head of global
equity strategy Garry Evans.
Apple shares lost more than 5 percent to fall below $400 in
extended trade after the company reported a rare miss in
quarterly results as sales of its flagship iPhone fell short of
Wall Street expectations.
The Nikkei stock average rose 0.4 percent but
Apple's results helped cap the upside.
EUROPE DEBT
European debt woes continued to undermine investor sentiment
as they remained cautious about the degree of progress
policymakers would offer at a summit on Sunday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday's meeting would
be an important step, but warned one summit would not be enough
to resolve the crisis, while the EU's trade chief said the euro
zone could unravel unless tough action was taken.
A report on Tuesday in Britain's Guardian newspaper that
France and Germany had agreed to boost the firepower of a euro
zone financial rescue fund to 2 trillion euros was later denied
by a senior euro zone source, who told Reuters there had been no
mention of such a deal.
"Stocks are moving entirely on European politics. The
question is can Europe really come up with something, a positive
surprise for the market?" HSBC's Evans said of the Oct. 23
meeting, adding that Wednesday's rise was mainly driven by
laggard buyers who missed the rally last week.
Evans said the key issues were how big a cut to Greece's
debt was agreed, the need for a major recapitalisation for
European banks and a big increase to the bailout facility, and
if the markets felt the outcome fell short of their expectations
stocks could re-test the lows marked earlier this month.
Moody's, one of the big three ratings agencies, on Tuesday
cut Spain's sovereign ratings by two notches, saying high levels
of debt in the banking and corporate sectors leave the country
vulnerable to funding stresses.
The latest step followed Moody's warning on Monday over
risks for France to maintaining its top credit rating.
BANK EARNINGS
U.S. banks' earnings underscored the damage inflicted by the
global financial turmoil, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc
posting its second quarterly loss as a public company on Tuesday
as its investment portfolio lost billions of dollars in value.
Bank of America Corp posted a third-quarter profit
on accounting gains, but its main businesses struggled as income
from lending and investment banking fell.
In Asian credit markets, spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan
investment grade index , a gauge for whether
investor risk appetite is returning, narrowed by about 10 basis
points, reflecting a rise in equities.
Demand for safe-haven government bonds also eased, with U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures TYv1 inching lower in Asia on
Wednesday in light trade, as investors stayed sidelined to see
what steps Europe would take to resolve its sovereign debt
crisis.
"The market feels a little better following the late rally
in equities. But right now, it's all about headline watching
from Europe. We are also watching the last of the Wall Street
bank earnings today with Morgan Stanley's results due later,"
said a Singapore based trader with an Asian bank.
Lingering uncertainty over Europe's debt crisis and its
adverse impact to banks' financial strength has left money
markets under strain, giving incentives for some to take
preemptive measures to avoid a funding crunch.
South Korea and Japan agreed to expand their currency swap
arrangements more than five-fold on Wednesday, saying global
economic uncertainty was deepening and that sufficient
pre-emptive arrangements were needed.
The won extended gains after the agreement, while short-term
speculators added more exposure in emerging Asian currencies on
the euro's rebound.
The euro recovered earlier losses made on Moody's downgrade
of Spain and rose 0.5 percent to above $1.38 , which
pushed the dollar index , which measures the U.S. currency
against six major currencies , down further.
Gold, traditionally a safe-haven asset, eased 1 percent in
the last two sessions, reviving an inverse correlation to the
dollar. The dollar's fall on Wednesday was gold's gain, with
spot gold recovering from earlier losses to rise 0.2
percent.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo, Umesh Desai
in Hong Kong; Editing by Alex Richardson)