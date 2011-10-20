REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk aversion sends assets down broadly pre-EU Summit

(Refiling to drop extraneous words from the first paragraph)
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Oct 20 European stock index futures fell
on Thursday, as riskier assets across the board slumped with
investors growing wary about taking risks ahead of a key
European leaders' summit on Sunday.
The euro dipped as European policymakers struggled to reach
consensus on the region's sovereign debt crisis, and concerns
about the global economy hit industrial metals such as copper
and commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian dollar.
The European stock index futures STXEc1 was down 1.3
percent, while futures for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and France's
CAC-40 FCEc1 were also down more than 1 percent and financial
spreadbetters called the FTSE 100 to open as much as 1.2
percent lower.
On Thursday, risk aversion prompted investors to trim
cross-yen pairs, pushing the Aussie down 0.7 percent against the
yen .
Gold resumed its inverse correlation with the
greenback and fell more than 1 percent, weighed down by a firmer
dollar, as measured by an index against six major currencies.
But investors looking for alternative assets found a place
in the Asian bond market, where Korean National Oil Corp's
(KNOC) 5-year dollar bond drew strong interest, helping soothe
sentiment and limiting the spread on a key Asia credit default
swap index.
KNOC sold its bonds at a tighter spread than the initial
guidance and a strong appetite in the secondary market narrowed
the yield further by about 10 basis points on Thursday, with the
issue trading at around 295 basis points over U.S. Treasuries.
The $1 billion bond was eight times subscribed.
Investors from Asia accounted for 44 percent, U.S. 40
percent and Europe 16 percent.
"The investors were eager to play with broader sentiment
turning ... even though the EU isn't completely out of the
woods," said a banker close to the deal.
Korean issuers have been among the most active issuers in
Asia, and their activity may pick up as they will likely face
calmer conditions in the dollar bond market following the swap
agreement between Seoul and Tokyo on Wednesday.
"It is positive for Korean borrowers as it will likely
reduce external risk for South Korea," said Young Sun Kwon, Hong
Kong-based economist with Nomura International.
The improved environment helped contain spreads on the
iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index , a
gauge for whether investor risk appetite is returning, which
widened by a couple of basis on Thursday.
But the spread of bonds issued by the European financial
stability facility and German government bonds
widened by around 20 basis points this week,
underscoring a lack of investor confidence in the progress to
contain the debt crisis.
"Seeing how European policymakers are struggling to come to
an agreement, investors are doubtful if they can really move
forward with the rescue fund," said Akane Enatsu, credit analyst
at Barclays Capital in Japan.
ASIA SHARES FALL
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 2.7 percent, with the materials sector
and the energy sector leading
the decline, each falling over 4 percent.
Australian shares slid 1.6 percent and ended at
two-week lows on Thursday as miners sank after copper and gold
prices fell, while Japan's Nikkei stock average declined
1.0 0.9 percent.
U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday as sentiment was also
undermined by the Federal Reserve's Beige Book report, which
suggested the outlook for the U.S. economy grew dimmer in
September.
Shanghai copper fell by its limit of 6 percent on Thursday,
with the most-active January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange SCFc3 tumbling as low as 50,950 yuan
($7,989.024) per tonne in early trading.
"This is mostly a reaction to the euro zone crisis, and a
major correction after the recent rebound has ended," said Zhao
Kai, an analyst at Jinrui Futures.
Spot gold dropped 1.7 percent to just above $1,610.00
an ounce on Thursday, on course for a fourth consecutive losing
session, dragging both platinum and silver down by about 2
percent.
Oil trimmed earlier gains and deepened losses as other
commodities fell. Brent crude futures LCOc1 dropped 0.3
percent to $108.05 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures fell 0.7
percent higher at $85.54 a barrel.
SAMURAI EYED
As safety assets are sought around the world, Japanese
government debt market may offer a window of opportunity for
investors while the samurai bond market may provide a forum for
issuers looking for funding channels.
Non-Japanese issuers have been showing interest in tapping
the s samurai market, as yields on safe-haven JGBs have been
pinned to historically low levels and investors are keen to
receive premiums, provided the issuers meet their criteria.
"Japanese investors are facing an increasing difficulty
managing their portfolio and demand is there for bonds offering
good spreads," Barclays' Enatsu said.
"But they are also conservative, and are looking not only at
the credit rating of the issuer but also at whether an issuer
has an event risk that's foreseeable," she said.
Samurai bonds are yen-denominated bonds issued in Japan by a
foreign borrower.
Foreign investors were net buyers of JGBs for a third
straight month in September, data from the Japan Securities
Dealers' Association showed on Thursday as they stepped up their
buying to 1.05 trillion yen ($13.6 bln) from 818.5 billion yen
for August in their biggest purchase since May.
EURO UNDER PRESSURE
The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.3707 , having
retreated from the previous day's intraday high of $1.3870, as
European policymakers struggled to reach consensus on measures
to contain the crisis.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy heightened concerns about
progress by saying plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis
have stalled, with Paris and Berlin were at odds over how to
increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund.
Investors are awaiting Sunday's EU Summit and details about
plans to contain the festering crisis by beefing up the rescue
fund.
A report in the Financial Times on Thursday said the plan to
strengthen Europe's banking system is set to fall short of
market expectations.
