GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rise on Europe hopes, uncertainty caps

* MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan up 0.2 pct, Nikkei falls 1 pct
as yen rise hurts
* Euro dips but off 6-week high vs dollar
* Copper hits limt up, gold and oil steady before EU summit
* Near-term rise possible, downward pressure stays
longer-term
* European stock futures lower
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Oct 25 European stock index futures fell
Tuesday on uncertainty before a key summit, failing to sustain
gains made in Asia where investors grew more optimistic about
Europe's leaders coming to a broad agreement on containing the
region's debt crisis.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose as much as 0.8 percent earlier to its
highest point since Sept. 16, before trimming some gains to be
up 0.3 percent.
But financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open down as much as 0.4 percent. Futures for the
Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC
40 FCEc1 were each down 0.6 percent to 0.7 percent.
European policymakers neared a deal over the weekend on bank
recapitalization, and France and Germany appeared close to
agreement on how to use the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF) to stave off contagion in the bond market.
But final decisions were deferred until a second summit on
Wednesday, putting a cap on markets.
Deep divisions over the extent of losses that private
holders of Greek bonds would have to incur remain a huge risk,
putting downward pressure on the markets.
Investors are also concerned that the size of the bail-out
fund, the EFSF, may not be sufficient to keep debt woes from
widening.
"A lot has already been priced in, so profit-taking flows
will likely set initially and put downward pressure on the
market after Wednesday, before the market consolidates," said
Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Asia ex-Japan at Credit
Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.
Tuesday's gain in the MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index was led by
the metals and energy sectors as
commodities rebounded.
Strength in material stocks also helped the Shanghai
Composite Index post gains of 1.4 percent, as midday
A-share turnover hit its highest in five sessions.
Despite the rise in Asia, uncertainty before the meeting on
Wednesday dampened sentiment in Europe, causing the market
indicators to point to a lower open.
ASIA SENTIMENT BRIGHTENS
Sentiment in Asia was boosted after the world's largest
heavy equipment maker Caterpillar Inc reported a 44
percent jump in profits, suggesting the underlying health of the
global economy may not be as dire as widely believed.
Its shares gained 5.5 percent on the New York Stock Exchange
and upbeat forecasts from General Electric Co and United
Technologies Corp helped spark an overall rally in the
market Monday.
The markets, particularly commodities, were also encouraged
by comments from William Dudley, president of the New York
Federal Reserve Bank, that another round of quantitative easing,
or QE3, is one possible option the U.S. central bank has to
boost the slow recovery.
"With some direction emerging from Europe on its debt
crisis, there is a feeling the worst can be avoided, spurring an
unwinding of an excessive risk aversion, which may continue in
the very near-term," said Tetsuro Ii, president of Commons Asset
Management in Tokyo.
"Money is flowing into commodities, and speculation about
QE3 is definitely helping the mood."
But over the medium-term, markets will be firmly capped by
the European debt crisis.
"What will be agreed on Wednesday will be just the start,"
Ii said. "It will address the macro issues, but micro issues,
problems facing individual countries must be tackled next, so we
can't be optimistic."
Japan's Nikkei stock average reversed earlier gains
and closed down 0.9 percent as the yen stayed near a record high
versus the dollar.
The yen rise denting stock prices and keeping market hopes
for more easing lent support for Japanese government bonds
(JGB).
"There are still many domestic investors who want to buy
JGBs at higher yields to satisfy their investment plans for the
second half of the fiscal year (ending in March)," said a fund
manager at a Japanese asset management firm.
Many Japanese life insurers are shifting funds to domestic
bonds and cutting foreign bonds as worries about Europe's debt
crisis and the U.S. economy push down overseas yields.
CAUTION BEYOND WEDNESDAY
Shanghai copper hit its daily upper trade limit on Tuesday,
climbing for a third straight session.
Gold prices held steady and resilient physical demand from
Asia also lent support, while oil kept its gains after U.S.
crude jumped more than 4 percent to its highest level in more
than two months on Monday.
Some recovery signs reflecting improving sentiment and more
appetite for risks may, however, soon give way to caution and
scepticism about a long-term solution to the euro zone crisis.
"Asian markets are on a long-term rising trend based on
fundamentals but the markets may turn their focus on worries
over the U.S. and European economy, which will affect exports
from Asia," Cheung said.
"Even if (Europe's) measures are delivered, there is still
concern that the EFSF is not enough to contain euro zone det
problems from spreading out."
HSBC's flash purchasing managers' index (PMI) on Monday
showed China's vast manufacturing sector expanded moderately in
October, reflecting the resilience of robust domestic demand and
soothing fears of a hard-landing in the world's second-largest
economy.
China's PMI data and Caterpillar's results pushed the
Standard & Poor's 500 Index up near a key technical level
on Monday, with the index testing a 61.8 percent retracement of
the 2011 decline.
On Monday, global stocks hit a seven-week
high and commodities rallied on hopes Europe was moving closer
to resolving the debt crisis.
The euro edged lower on Tuesday but still held near a
six-week high Of $1.39570 reached the previous day,
supported by market expectations for broad crisis-tackling
measures from a summit due on Wednesday.
"Funds want a bit more of a rise in markets to take profits
before they close their books for the year, so that may help
support the market in the near-term," Ii said. "At the same
time, there are also needs to cash out to cover losses."
Easing strains helped firm Asian credit markets, with the
spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index
, a gauge for whether investor risk appetite is
returning, narrowing by a few basis points.
Hong Kong-based Sun Hung Kai Properties, Asia's largest
developer by market value, issued 5-year $500 million bonds on
Monday at 245 basis points above U.S. Treasuries, in line with
final guidance.
Data from EPFR Global on Monday showed an increased risk
appetite helped Emerging Market bond funds snap a short, sharp
outflow streak.
EPFR Global-tracked Bond Funds recorded net inflows of $2.51
billion in the week ending October 19. In mid-October, investors
returned into high yield bond funds, with the combined U.S.,
Europe and Global high yield funds absorbing over $3 billion
during the same week.
(Additional reporting by Kityin Boey in Singapore; and Akiko
Takeda in Tokyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)