GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rebound, but on course for weekly loss

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 1.2 pct, Nikkei up about 0.2 pct
* Asian stocks on course for weekly loss of more than 3 pct
* Euro steady around $1.3620
* Corporate news buoys Wall St, Dow up 1 percent
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Asian shares rebounded
on Friday and the euro clawed higher, with European stocks also
expected to make gains after brighter corporate news lifted U.S.
stocks and debt-laden Italy was able to fund itself at a bond
auction.
Commodities mostly rose as investors' appetite for riskier
assets was boosted somewhat by signs of a slight improvement in
the U.S. economy, but caution remained to the fore amid a
European debt crisis that appeared no closer to resolution.
"Event risk is still rampant across markets and that trend
is going to continue until there is a proper resolution to the
euro zone crisis," said IG Markets analyst Stan Shamu.
Data on Thursday showing U.S. jobless claims fell to a
7-month low contributed to some easing of risk aversion, which
nudged up yields on Japanese government bonds and shrank Asian
credit spreads a touch.
Japan's Nikkei share average rose 0.2 percent and
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed 1.2 percent, recouping some of the
losses suffered in a sharp sell-off in the previous session.
Financial bookmakers forecast the FTSE 100 to open
up 0.7 percent, and called Germany's DAX up 0.7 percent
and France's CAC-40 up 0.5 percent.
U.S. stocks had risen nearly 1 percent on Thursday, after
drugmaker Merck & Co cheered investors by raising its
dividend and network equipment maker Cisco Systems
reported earnings that beat analysts' expectations.
Citi analysts said the Asia ex-Japan region saw accelerated
fund inflows in the week ending in Wednesday, compared with the
previous week, with Hong Kong and China the main beneficiaries
of new money.
Nonetheless, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index remains nearly 20
percent below its 2011 high reached in April. Both the Nikkei
and the MSCI Asia ex-Japan were on course for weekly losses of
more than 3 percent.
UNSUSTAINABLE COST
Italy, the latest euro zone nation to find itself in the
bond market's crosshairs, moved closer to a national unity
government on Thursday, while its treasury managed to sell
1-year bills at yields of less than 7 percent -- the threshold
that investors believe renders its debt burden unsustainable.
Market players were split, however, on whether to fret that
Rome was paying the highest interest rate on its borrowing in 14
years or celebrate that it was able to hold a successful bond
auction at all.
"Some took the Italian auction as good news because it
wasn't a worst-case scenario, but overall, the situation there
is a minus, and not a plus," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical
analyst at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
The prospect of Italy buckling under its 2 trillion euro
debt load has raised fears over Europe's two-year-old crisis to
a new level, because the euro zone's bailout fund (EFSF) is not
big enough to rescue the bloc's third largest economy.
"Italy's funding vulnerability presents a serious risk to
the global financial system and forces euro zone leaders to
grapple with a lose/lose dilemma," wrote RBS macro credit
analysts Edward Marrinan and Edward Young in a note.
"Leave one of the euro area's largest economies at the mercy
of the funding markets or deploy the under-resourced EFSF in an
effort to stabilize the country's borrowing costs."
The euro traded around $1.3620, up around 0.1 percent
on the day and well above Thursday's trough at $1.3481. The
dollar eased 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies.
Spreads tightened on the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment
grade index, a gauge of risk appetite, while the
yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds rose 0.5 basis point
to 0.965 percent.
Commodity markets were mostly firmer, with London Metal
Exchange copper gaining 0.9 percent and gold
rising 0.4 percent to around $1,767 an ounce.
But oil markets were mixed after a 2 percent rally the
previous day, with U.S. crude up 0.3 percent at just over
$98 a barrel while Brent crude slipped 0.1 percent to
around $113.60.
"We had some good news yesterday from Italy on their bond
sale, but the oil market is trading from headline to headline,"
said Ben Le Brun, market analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
"Right now there's not enough to give investors a clear
direction for prices."
(Additional reporting by Umesh Desai in Hong Kong and Lisa
Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by Kavita Chandran)