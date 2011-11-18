GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on fears over Europe fund tightness

* MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan falls 2.2 pct, Nikkei slips 1.2
pct
* Dollar index hovers near 6-week high, commodities extend
fall
* Global funding strain concerns hit yen money market
* European shares seen opening lower
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Nov 18 Asian shares fell for a
fourth day in a row on Friday as Europe's funding difficulties
intensified, with Spanish borrowing costs hitting an
unsustainable level and premiums for dollar funds rising
further.
In a sign that global funding strains may spread to Asia,
benchmark three-month euroyen interest rates futures
fell to an eight-month low on Friday on concerns that tightness
in dollar money markets may prompt non-Japanese banks to raise
yen at a higher rate.
Worries over the European debt crisis prompted investors to
shed riskier commodities, extending their slide from Thursday
when prices took their steepest tumble since September.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
slid 2.2 percent with the materials sector
leading the decline, as a slide in commodities
prices hit the stock market in resource-dependant Australia.
The index, which fell the past two weeks, was set for its
biggest weekly loss in about two months. It was down about 4.3
percent for the week and about 17 percent this year.
Japan's Nikkei stock average fell 1.2 percent and
also headed for a third weekly loss. It is down about 18 percent
so far in 2011.
"The euro zone debt crisis is turning into a global
liquidity crisis, and leading to a vicious cycle of intensifying
funding tightness spurring dumping of risk assets," said Kazuto
Uchida, an executive officer and general manager of the global
markets division at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
European shares were likely to fall, with spreadbetters
expecting London's FTSE, Frankfurt's DAX and
Paris' CAC 40 to drop 1.2 to 1.3 percent.
New Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Thursday pledged
his country would embark on radical fiscal reforms to pull
itself out of the debt crisis. But investor jitters remained
firmly in place as euro zone governments struggle to raise funds
and banks refrain from lending, seizing up market liquidity.
Euro/dollar three-month cross-currency basis swaps
, the cost of swapping euros for dollars, widened
to -136 basis points on Thursday, the most since the 2008
financial crisis.
"Focus right now is on short-term dollar funding, but
longer-term funding from six months out to a year is also
getting tighter. Major central banks must take a coordinated
action to ensure all these funding needs are met," Uchida said.
RISK AVERSION
U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, as fears over euro zone debt
woes overtook more encouraging signs for the U.S. economy after
data showed new claims for jobless benefits hit a seven-month
low last week and permits for future home construction recovered
in October.
"Despite positive economic data from the U.S., the market is
still focused on Europe and its contagion risk," said Hiroichi
Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The dollar index hovered near a six-week high of
78.467 hit on Thursday, while the euro stayed above five-week
lows of $1.3421 touched on Thursday, with European banks seen
repatriating funds as signs of funding stress grew.
But commodities currencies fell, with the Australian dollar
piercing through parity.
Copper eased 1.2 percent earlier on Friday. Silver slipped
more than 2 percent to a one-month low, following a
7-percent slump the day before.
Risk aversion dampened sentiment in Asian credit markets,
with the spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade
index widening by 5 basis points on Friday.
"We are seeing risk aversion that is spreading across asset
classes, with concerns about euro zone fiscal debt crisis, weak
auction results in Europe, and worries ahead of this week's
Spanish election all leading to deterioration in sentiment,"
said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist and strategist for Asia
ex-Japan at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.
Investor commitment to a crucial bailout fund, the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), is conditional on improved
market sentiment which can only be obtained through troubled
countries such as Italy and Greece demonstrating progress in
their fiscal reforms.
Euro zone policymakers are aiming to boost the firepower of
the EFSF and are working to finalise the legal and technical
details on Nov. 29 and to have the leveraged EFSF ready for
operation before Christmas.
The yield premium of Spanish 10-year government bonds
over German Bunds hit its highest euro-era level
above 500 basis points after Spain paid an average yield of
6.975 percent on Thursday to sell its bonds, the highest rate
since 1997 and just shy of the 7 percent level seen as
unsustainable.
Spain faces a parliamentary election on Sunday, putting the
country under pressure to quickly reassure markets.
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Richard Borsuk
and Sugita Katyal)