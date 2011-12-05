GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro firm on euro zone rescue hopes

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan pares earlier gains, Nikkei outperforms
* Euro holds on to gains, trade choppy
* Franco-German meeting, Geithner visit to Europe eyed
* European funding strains remain
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Dec 5 Asian shares and the euro
steadied on Monday on hopes European leaders would agree on a
definitive plan to solve the euro zone's debt crisis at a
crucial summit this week, with sentiment also getting a lift
from Italy unveiling austerity steps.
European stock markets were also expected to open higher,
building on last week's biggest weekly gain since late 2008.
But investors treaded cautiously, wary of pushing markets
much higher at the start of an eventful week that also sees the
European Central Bank's last monetary policy meeting for the
year on Thursday, with an expectation for a rate cut.
"The market will be playing a tug-of-war this week, with any
improvement in sentiment from a political progress in Europe
being countered by year-end position-squaring," said Tetsuro Ii,
chief executive officer of Commons Asset Management in Tokyo.
He said financial institutions pressured to bolster their
core capital would keep selling liquid asssets including stocks
and bonds, especially after such a sharp rally as last week's.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose as much as 0.3 percent before paring most
gains to stand flat. The index ended last week with its first
weekly rise in a month, buoyed by joint global central bank
liquidity action.
Japan's Nikkei gained 0.6 percent and outperformed
most other Asian peers on an improved technical outlook, topping
its 25-day moving average for the past three sessions.
Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100
to open as much as 0.2 percent higher, Germany's DAX to
gain as much as 0.3 percent and France's CAC-40 to rise
as much as 0.4 percent.
U.S. stock index futures also rose, adding to their biggest
weekly rally since March 2009 last week after data showing a
drop in the U.S. unemployment rate to a 2-1/2-year low
reinforced views the economy remained on a recovery path.
Shanghai shares were down 0.7 percent, weighed by
the latest data pointing to a cooling Chinese economy, with the
HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for China's services sector
falling to 52.5 from 54.1 in November for its slowest rate of
growth in three months.
IMF IN FOCUS
Later on Monday, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel meet to outline joint proposals for
more coercive budget discipline in the euro zone, which they
want all 27 EU leaders to approve at Friday's summit.
The focus at the summit will be squarely on new rules to
tighten fiscal integration.
An agreement could pave the way for an accelerated
implementation of the euro zone's rescue scheme to help ensure
debt-ridden countries have a vehicle to tap for funds while
encouraging bondholders to buy euro zone bonds.
On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner kicks
off his European visit in Germany to meet ECB President Mario
Draghi and Germany officials. He will join EU leaders later in
the week.
Ii at Commons Asset Management said Geithner's visit raised
hopes of further discussion over the International Monetary
Fund's involvement in the euro zone debt crisis, as Europe seeks
to boost the IMF's resources to enable it to provide a credible
backstop should struggling euro zone borrowers need an emergency
loan programme.
In a further sign Europe is making progress, four sources
have told Reuters Germany is prepared to soften language in the
euro zone's permanent bailout mechanism compelling bondholders
to accept losses in exchange for much stricter budget rules.
Italy, one of the most severely debt-stricken euro zone
countries which has faced soaring borrowing costs, unveiled a
30-billion-euro ($40.3 billion) package of austerity measures on
Sunday, raising taxes and increasing the pension age.
The euro climbed as high as $1.3435 on Italy's news,
but was last at $1.3410, up marginally from late in New York.
The euro may find some support due to the potential for
short-covering, a trader for a Japanese bank said, as latest
U.S. CFTC data showed currency speculators increased their net
short position in the euro to 104,302 contracts in the week
ended Nov. 29 from 85,068 contracts a week earlier.
Traders who are "short" have sold a currency in a bet that
it will fall, but when they buy it back to cover their position
and realise the gain it can often provide a short-term lift.
Last week's coordinated move by major global central banks
aimed at reducing dollar funding costs eased tension in the
immediate aftermath, but financial stresses returned by Friday.
The three-month euro/dollar cross currency basis swap
, which narrowed sharply after the central bank
move, widened again on Friday. The London interbank offered
rates for three-month dollars inched up on Friday
after falling for the first time in more than four months after
the central bank action.
Investor confidence recovered in Asian credit markets, with
spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index
tightening by 7 basis points on Monday.