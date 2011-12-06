GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro fall after S&P downgrade warning

* European stocks seen lower following Asia
* S&P warns even AAA France and Germany could face downgrade
* MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 1.8 pct, Nikkei down 1.4 pct
* Euro dips below $1.34
* U.S. crude falls to $100.50 a barrel, Brent near $109
* Aussie dollar falls nearly 1 pct after rate cut
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, Dec 6 Asian stocks and the euro
fell on Tuesday after ratings agency Standard & Poor's warned it
might downgrade euro zone countries en masse if European leaders
fail to produce a credible plan to solve the region's debt
crisis at a summit later this week.
The unprecedented warning brought to a halt a rally in
global equities that began last week and had continued on
Monday, when the leaders of France and Germany agreed a plan
aimed at guiding the region out of its two-year-old crisis.
European stocks were expected to fall back from a five-week
high struck in the previous session, with major regional bourses
seen opening as much as 0.8 percent lower.
"We are entering a critical stage," said Kenichi Hirano,
operating officer at Tachibana Securities in Tokyo.
"There are high market expectations for positive
developments out of the European leaders' meeting this week and
if there are any indications that decisions will be pushed back
it will have negative consequences for the market."
Oil and copper prices also retreated after the S&P
statement, which came late in the U.S. trading day, while Wall
Street index futures fell and U.S. Treasury yields edged down,
indicating investors were seeking safety in the dollar.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.8 percent, with the heaviest losses in
the growth-sensitive materials sector.
Tokyo's Nikkei share average fell 1.4 percent, while
S&P 500 futures eased 0.6 percent, pointing to a lower
start for Wall Street after Monday's 1 percent gain.
Financial bookmakers called the FTSE 100 to open
down 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 0.7 percent and
France's CAC-40 to slip 0.5 percent.
DOWNGRADE THREAT
S&P said it had told 15 of the 17 euro zone countries,
including Germany, France and four others with the top AAA
credit rating, that it might downgrade them within 90 days,
depending on the outcome of Friday's summit.
The warning took the sheen off a Franco-German agreement, to
be put to other member states on Friday, to impose budget
discipline across the currency area through European Union
treaty changes.
The common currency eased around 0.2 percent to about
$1.3370. It has steadily slipped from a peak around
$1.3486 on Monday.
But traders were reluctant to sell the euro down too far at
the start of a week heavy on major set-piece events, with the
European Central Bank holding its final policy meeting of the
year on Thursday and economists expecting an interest rate cut.
"In addition to a 25-basis-point cut, with hints of further
actions, we expect the ECB to provide additional support to
banks in the form of a softening of collateral rules and more
and longer liquidity operations," said Giuseppe Maraffino,
strategist at BNP Paribas in London.
Such moves could support the battered euro, which has fallen
from a 2011 high near $1.50 struck in May.
"You can see that the EU leaders are trying to get their act
together, but even if their plans are realised, it's not going
to improve their dire finances overnight," said Koji Fukaya,
chief FX strategist at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
The risks posed from Europe were underlined by the Reserve
Bank of Australia, which cited Europe's woes as one of the
factors in its decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points
and leave the door open for more easing.
The RBA move put perceived riskier currencies under further
pressure, with the Australian dollar itself falling nearly 1
percent to around $1.0170.
The dollar rose around 0.2 percent against a basket
of major currencies, while the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries
dipped to around 2.06 percent.
Commodities, particularly those most sensitive to industrial
demand expectations, were mostly lower.
U.S. crude oil futures fell 0.5 percent to $100.50 a
barrel, while Brent crude fell a similar percentage to around
$109.26.
"Prices had run up last week because traders have been
positioning themselves for a possible resolution to the euro
zone crisis," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst with CMC
Markets in Sydney.
"And they've arrived at a level where any negative news like
the S&P report will result in some tweaking of positions."
Copper lost 1.5 percent to around $7,820 a tonne and
gold fell 0.5 percent to around $1,712 an ounce.