GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall, euro lower as EU summit jitters weigh

* Nikkei down 0.7 pct, MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 0.8 pct
* Euro slips below $1.34, Aussie falls after jobs data
* ECB expected to cut rates 25 bps to 1 pct
* ECB decision due at 1245 GMT, news conference at 1330 GMT
* Brent crude rises to $110 a barrel, gold edges down
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, Dec 8 Asian shares fell on
Thursday as doubts set in about whether European leaders can
agree on a plan to tackle the euro zone's two-year-old debt
crisis at a high-stakes summit on Friday.
But in Europe itself shares were expected to rise, after
stuttering in the previous session, amid hopes of further
support measures for strained money markets from the European
Central Bank (ECB).
With big set-piece events looming -- the ECB's final
monetary policy meeting of the year later on Thursday and the
European Union summit on Friday -- investors were unwilling to
commit new funds, leaving riskier assets such as commodities and
emerging market currencies subdued.
"We aren't expecting any great resolution," said Su-Lin Ong,
senior economist and fixed income strategist at RBC Capital
Markets in Sydney. "Markets are quite hopeful but we've had
plenty of EU summits and they tend to disappoint ... There are
no silver bullets here."
The euro edged down ahead of the ECB meeting that is
expected to deliver a 25 basis points rate cut, while the
Australian dollar fell as disappointing employment data cemented
expectations for further cuts in interest rates.
JAPANESE MACHINERY SLUMP
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
dropped 0.8 percent, while Tokyo's Nikkei share
average lost 0.7 percent, hit also by a slump in
machinery orders that suggested Japan's recovery is faltering.
S&P 500 futures were slightly lower, after small
gains on Wall Street on Wednesday.
But spreadbetters expected London's FTSE to open up
around 0.5 percent, and Frankfurt's DAX and Paris' CAC
40 to open around 1.1 percent higher.
Global equities have enjoyed a brisk rally in recent days,
with the MSCI All-Country World Index bounding 9
percent since the start of last week, on hopes that the threat
of financial meltdown would force European leaders to set aside
disagreements and come up with a coherent plan to save the euro.
France and Germany will present a plan to amend EU treaties
to anchor stricter budget discipline, aimed at restoring market
confidence and stopping the crisis spiralling out of control.
But optimism was tempered on Wednesday, when a senior German
official told a pre-summit briefing he was "more pessimistic
than last week about reaching an overall deal."
"My sense is that it could be like the previous EU summit on
Oct. 26, where we saw some progress but details remained
sketchy, leaving uncertainty in the market," said Soichiro
Monji, chief strategist at Daiwa SB Investments in Tokyo.
ECB ROLE
A media report that the G20 was preparing a $600 billion
lending facility for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to
help Europe gave a late lift to U.S. stocks and briefly boosted
the euro, but the effect faded after it was denied by G20 and
IMF officials.
Most economists expect the ECB to cut its key interest rate
back to the record low 1 percent it reached during the financial
crisis in 2009. Investors will be looking for any hint the ECB
will intensify its bond-buying support to the currency bloc's
struggling periphery.
Sources have also told Reuters the bank is likely to start
offering banks funding for two or even three years for the first
time ever, to try to prevent the euro zone crisis precipitating
a credit crunch that chokes the bloc's economy.
"They need to introduce longer term LTROs (long-term
refinancing operations) in the order of two to three years and
they need to ease collateral conditions," said Greg Gibbs, a
strategist at RBS.
The euro slipped a little to just below $1.34, within
the tight $1.3332/3486 range of the past week.
The Australian dollar fell a third of a cent
to$1.0249 after data showed one of the developed world's most
resilient economies shed 6,300 jobs in November, while the
unemployment rate rose a tick to 5.3 percent.
The cautious mood seeped into Asian credit markets, with
spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index
, a gauge of risk appetite, widening by a couple of
basis points.
Risk aversion also supported U.S. Treasuries, with benchmark
10-year notes dipping 2/32 in price to yield 2.042 percent.
Commodity markets were subdued, with U.S. crude
edging up and Brent crude gaining nearly 50 cents to
$110 a barrel, while copper was little changed around
$7,830 a tonne.
"Fundamentals are better than expected and the U.S. and
Chinese economies seem to be stabilising, but trading will be
cautious before Friday's Europe meeting," said Tetsu Emori, a
fund manager with Astramax Co. in Tokyo.
"The market's direction will be determined after the summit,
and a good result will send prices higher."
Gold, which in recent months has largely switched
from a negative to a positive correlation with riskier
commodities as safe-haven investors have preferred the dollar to
precious metals, slipped 0.3 percent to around $1,737 an ounce.