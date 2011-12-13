GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro hit by threat of Europe downgrades

* Nikkei falls 1.2 pct, MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 1.4 pct
* Bookies see European shares opening slightly higher
* Euro plumbs 2.5 month low at $1.3160, steadies at $1.3185
* Treasury 10-year yields fall towards 2 percent
* Brent crude stabilises at $107.25 a barrel
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, Dec 13 Asian stocks sank on
Tuesday and the euro languished near a two-month low as
investors took fright at the prospect of mass euro zone
sovereign ratings downgrades after the outcome of a "last
chance" European Union summit failed to convince markets.
Commodities steadied after a hammering in the previous
session and the so-called risk currencies of big resource
producers such as Australia nursed heavy losses as investors
huddled in the relative safety of the dollar.
European stocks were expected to open slightly higher after
sharp losses in the previous session, but concerns that the euro
zone remains a long way from solving its sovereign debt crisis
were likely to make any rebound modest.
"Although there were hopes that Europe would stabilise after
the summit last week, we are seeing fresh uncertainty as
Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch have all warned on Europe,"
said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko
Securities in Tokyo.
Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.2 percent, while
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
lost 1.4 percent. The MSCI index has lost
nearly 18 percent this year and is about 23 percent off its 2011
high reached in April.
Shares in growth sensitive commodity producers were hit
hard, with global miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
both shedding more than 2 percent, while some Asian
chip makers were also sold after industry bellwether Intel
cut its revenue outlook.
Friday's European Union summit deal to strengthen budget
discipline in the embattled euro zone had initially cheered
investors, prompting a short-lived rally in riskier assets.
But on Monday the focus shifted to legal uncertainty
surrounding the new pact -- which will be negotiated outside the
27-nation EU after Britain refused to join -- and the absence of
an unlimited financial backstop for the single currency.
Financial bookmakers predicted London's FTSE 100 index
, Frankfurt's DAX and Paris's CAC-40
would all open around 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday.
DOWNGRADES AHEAD?
The mood darkened after ratings agency Moody's said it would
review ratings of all EU member states in the first quarter of
2012, while rival Fitch said the summit had failed to provide a
"comprehensive" solution to the debt crisis.
European shares fell around 2 percent and Wall Street
slipped about 1.5 percent. S&P 500 index futures were
trading flat on Tuesday, suggesting stocks may steady when U.S.
markets open later.
As equity markets dived on both sides of the Atlantic on
Monday, yields on Italian and Spanish debt spiked, with Italy's
10-year government bond yields crossing the 7 percent threshold
widely seen as unsustainable in the longer term.
The euro fell to a 2-1/2-month low at $1.3160 on Tuesday,
before steadying around $1.3185, while the Australian
dollar stabilised around $1.0080 after shedding more
than a cent.
The dollar was also steady, after jumping more than 1
percent against a basket of major currencies to its highest this
month. Enthusiasm for the dollar pushed the yield on 10-year
U.S. Treasuries down to around 2.02 percent.
The trend of euro weakness versus the dollar was expected to
be reinforced by data from Europe and the United States later,
principally a closely watched survey of German analyst and
investor sentiment and U.S. retail sales.
Also, the U.S. Federal Reserve holds its final policy
meeting for the year on Tuesday, but was not expected to take
any policy action, although further easing steps are seen as
likely next year.
REINFORCED GLOOM
"The net effect of the data will likely be to reinforce
European gloom, and highlight the divergence between U.S. and
European data," said Kit Juckes, head of foreign exchange
research at Societe Generale.
The concerns over Europe hit Asian credit markets, with
spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index
widening 4-5 basis points, in a further sign that
investors were shunning risk.
Oil and industrial metals slid on Monday, both because they
are seen as riskier assets linked to economic growth
expectations and because they are priced in dollars, making them
more expensive for many buyers when the U.S. currency gains.
Crude was virtually unchanged on Tuesday, with the U.S.
benchmark contract at $97.76 a barrel while Brent
traded around $107.25. Copper slipped about 0.2 percent
to around $7,590 a tonne.
Gold had dropped 3 percent on Monday as a fall below $1,700
an ounce triggered heavy technical selling -- when investors
close positions because the price hits a pre-determined level.
It slipped further on Tuesday, losing about 0.9 percent to
$1,652.
Since hitting a record above $1,920 in September, gold has
switched from a negative to a positive correlation with riskier
commodities as investors' preference has shifted to the dollar
as their safe-haven asset of choice.
"It's all about anxiety and worry," said Nick Trevethan,
senior commodities strategist at ANZ in Singapore. "Gold is just
getting lumped in with other markets as risky assets, not
necessarily for the right reason."