GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe woes hit shares, euro; U.S. job data eyed

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan falls 1.2 pct, Nikkei slips 1.2 pct
* Euro hits 16-month low vs dollar, hovers near 11-year low
vs yen
* European shares seen lower
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Jan 6 Asian shares fell and the
euro hit a fresh 16-month low against the dollar on Friday on
worries that the euro zone debt crisis is crippling European
banks, with players hoping U.S. jobs data later in the day will
improve sentiment.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.2 percent and was set to end the first
week of 2012 only marginally higher, after shedding 18 percent
last year.
Financials generally weakened as European woes hurt
confidence, even though Asian banks are nowhere near as exposed
to toxic euro zone assets as European banks.
Japan's Nikkei also slipped 1.2 percent.
European markets are expected to open little changed, with
financial spreadbetters expecting London's FTSE,
Frankfurt's DAX and Paris' CAC-40 to open
flat-to-0.1 percent lower.
The euro fell as low as $1.2763, its weakest since
September 2010, and hovered near an 11-month low against the yen
of 98.45 yen hit the previous session.
Sentiment has diverged as data showed further improvement in
the U.S. economy while much of Europe appeared to be falling
into recession as the debt crisis takes a toll.
"Euro area stresses remain elevated," said Standard
Chartered in a research note. "Poor economic data, sovereign
downgrades and weak demand for government bond issues remain key
threats to the region."
The dollar stood near one-year highs against a basket of
major currencies, weighing on commodity currencies such as the
Australian dollar and oil prices.
KOREA WOBBLE
Reflecting the nervousness in the region since the death of
Kim Jong-il in December, South Korea's currency and shares
briefly fell sharply amid rumours of an incident at North
Korea's nuclear facilities. Officials in Seoul and Tokyo said
they were unaware of any incidents in North Korea.
European shares and the euro are heavily undermined by
deep-rooted concerns about a possible default by struggling
countries such as Greece, expectations for credit downgrades of
top-rated euro zone economies including France and worries over
whether highly-indebted countries such as Italy and Spain can
successfully refinance their maturing debts.
U.S. bank shares, in contrast, gained on Thursday on hopes
for more growth in lending, after data suggested the battered
labour market may recover further in 2012. Earnings reports in
coming weeks will give further clues on the health of America's
top companies.
Non-farm payrolls data due later on Friday is expected to
show 150,000 jobs were added in December. If the figures come in
as expected, near-term market sentiment could tip to positive.
"Europe's still the main determinant," said Simon Burge,
portfolio manager at ATI Asset Management in Sydney. "It comes
down to seeing some bottoming in these global growth
expectations, which I don't know if we've seen yet."
BANKS UNDER PRESSURE
The Asian financial sector outside Japan
fell but was not the hardest hit.
"Asian banks are in a better position -- they never really
had the systemic exposure to these toxic assets. Asian banks are
just tied to regional growth momentum," said Adrian Foster, head
of financial markets research for Asia-Pacific at Rabobank
International in Hong Kong.
"Europe is turning out to be a negative, but not a strong
negative for the Asia region," he said, adding that despite the
European risks, Asia was expected to grow 4.5 percent this year.
European banks are striving to repair balance sheets hit by
the plunging value of their huge euro zone debt holdings and
bolster their capital amid tightening requirements.
They have been unsettled by jitters over the difficulty some
of them may face in raising funds after Unicredit
announced a massive discount on a rights issue on Wednesday,
sending its shares down 14.5 percent. The shares plunged 17.3
percent on Thursday.
A solid French government bond auction failed to relieve
bearish sentiment as market players turned their eyes towards
next week's debt sales by Spain and Italy, the two big economies
seen as most at risk from the crisis that has already dragged
down Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
As the vulnerable euro and the European shares whetted
appetite for save-haven assets, gold was on course for its best
week in a month.
Asian credit markets remained cautious, with spreads on the
iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index
widening by a few basis points on Friday.