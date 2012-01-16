GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall as euro zone downgrades rekindle fears

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan falls 1.3 pct to near one-week low
* Euro near lowest since late Aug 2010, hits 11-yr low vs
yen
* Asian credit weaker but JGBs benefit on safety flight
* European shares set for a fall
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Jan 16 Asian shares fell on Monday
on fears that mass sovereign debt rating cuts by Standard &
Poor's would further aggravate euro zone funding difficulties,
threatening to derail progress in resolving the debt crisis.
Worries that European financial troubles would and drag down
global growth and sap appetite for commodities weighed on
industrial metals such as copper, while a shift to perceived
safe haven assets boosted Japanese government bonds.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.3 percent to its lowest in about one
week, after reaching a one-month high on Friday. Japan's Nikkei
average shed 1.4 percent to a one-month low.
U.S. markets are closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King
holiday, but S&P 500 futures traded in Asia fell 0.5
percent.
Tracking the Asian trend, European shares were set for a
decline, with financial spreadbetters forecasting Britain's FTSE
100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40
would open down around 0.4-0.5 percent.
The euro stood at $1.2637, having touched a low of
$1.2624 on Friday, its lowest since late August 2010, according
to trading platform EBS. Against the yen, it reached an 11-year
low near 97 yen on Monday.
Rating agency S&P on Friday cut nine of the euro zone's 17
countries, including top-notch France and Austria, and said it
would decide shortly whether to downgrade the euro zone's
bailout fund.
Adding to jitters, talks stalled over a Greek bailout,
putting Athens under strong pressure to complete a deal with
private bondholders to cut its debt to more sustainable levels
or risk default in March when it has to redeem huge amounts of
bonds.
"Uncertainty over how the downgrades would affect the
bailout fund's capability and European banks' recapitalisation
efforts is dampening markets sentiment, as it raises concerns
about European banks trimming their loans in Asia," said
Hirokazu Yuihama, senior strategist at Daiwa Capital Markets.
Sentiment had improved last week as Madrid and Rome managed
to find investor support for their debt sales, although Italian
bond yields bounced and German Bund futures
hit record highs on Friday as an Italian debt sale
failed to match market expectations.
The rating cuts will keep market focus pinned on auctions,
with France and Spain providing another key test of investor
confidence this week, but also increase pressure for urgent
policy responses from European leaders.
"Without ... action, Europe will be swept into a downward
spiral of collapsing confidence, stagnant growth and fewer
jobs," David Lipton, first deputy managing director of the
International Monetary Fund, told the Fifth Asian Financial
Forum in Hong Kong on Monday.
Pressed by the rating action, European leaders promised on
Saturday to speed up plans to strengthen spending rules and get
a permanent bailout fund up and running as soon as possible.
BANK CAPITALISATION EYED
Friday's rating cuts reduced the number of AAA rated
countries guaranteeing the issuance of the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) to four, raising concerns about its
lending ability, vital to containing the euro zone debt crisis.
A senior euro zone official said the EFSF can retain its AAA
rating through higher guarantees from the euro zone's remaining
triple-A countries or lower lending capacity.
Weakening support from the bailout scheme would worsen the
position of European banks as they face a June deadline set to
boost their capital buffers to 9 percent, forcing them to
further slash riskier assets and refrain from buying euro zone
debts.
Concerns about banks' growing risk-aversion will firmly cap
the rise in assets such as commodities, which are otherwise set
for a bull run, said Naohiro Niimura, a partner at research and
consulting firm Market Risk Advisory Co.
"Commodities should be supported by procurement needs at the
start of a new year as well as by relatively cheap price levels
after last year's fall. But as long as it remains unclear how
banks would treat loans for riskier assets, commodities will
remain pressured until June," he said.
The unclear outlook of the extent of damage from Europe's
woes on the global economy also weighed on Chinese shares ahead
of more economic data expected later this week, including
Tuesday's gross domestic product for the last quarter of 2011.
Cautious sentiment returned to Asian credit markets, with
spreads on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade index
widening by several basis points on Monday.
Reflecting a lack of direction, gold, which is
typically a safe-haven asset, was barely changed.
Japanese government bond cash 10-year yields fell to
14-month lows of 0.935 percent.
"We do not expect the market to be decisively adding risk
and hence we stick to our recommendation to be tactically
constructive, structurally short risk ... staying short risk and
squaring the position in times when the sentiment improves,"
said analysts at Barclays Capital in a research note.