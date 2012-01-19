CORRECTED-GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-month highs on IMF hopes

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 0.5 pct to 2-month high
* Nikkei opens up 0.5 pct
* Euro inches up 0.1 pct vs dollar
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Jan 19 Asian shares rose to a
two-month high and the euro firmed on Thursday after news that
the International Monetary Fund was seeking to boost its
resources to tackle the euro zone debt crisis alleviated
worries about Europe's funding difficulties.
Smooth debt sales by Portugal and above-estimate earnings
from Wall Street powerhouse Goldman Sachs Group Inc added
to the positive mood just as investor risk-aversion has started
to weaken after recent data suggested euro zone problems have
not seriously derailed global economic activities.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan inched up 0.5 percent to a two-month high,
while Japan's Nikkei average opened up 0.5 percent.
"News of the IMF expanding its resources to $1 trillion
eases market worries about the European situation and the
improving U.S. economy may help investors shake off their risk
aversion," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC
Nikko Securities.
The IMF is seeking to more than double its war chest by
raising $600 billion in new resources to help countries deal
with the fallout of the euro zone debt crisis, but the United
States and other countries are throwing up roadblocks.
U.S. stocks jumped to their highest since July on Wednesday,
with the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index closing
above a key resistance of 1,300.
Goldman Sachs shares rose about 7 percent as its earnings
exceeded analysts' expectations.
Data showing U.S. homebuilder sentiment unexpectedly jumped
in January to its highest level in 4-1/2 years also lent
support.
GREEK TEST
Greece, striving to avoid bankruptcy by maintaining talks,
kept hopes alive that a deal could be struck to grant the
cash-strapped country much-needed funds, although the
uncertainty surrounding the negotiations remained a big risk to
markets.
International creditors and the Greek government are meeting
over the interest rate that Athens will offer on new bonds and
its plan to enforce private investor losses.
Investors will also face more tests to their risk tolerance
later on Thursday when Spain and France tap the markets with
longer-dated debt offers.
So far, debt sales in the euro zone have gone without a
major hitch in the wake of Standard & Poor's mass downgrade of
euro zone sovereigns last Friday.
Portugal on Wednesday managed to sell all of its planned
issuance of 2.5 billion euros of treasury bills, while Germany's
auction of two-year bonds drew strong demand.
Portugal is the only country in the euro zone, apart from
Greece, that is rated at junk level by all the major rating
agencies.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.2866, moving
further away from $1.2624 hit last week, its lowest since late
August 2010.
"The recent euro price action indicates how vulnerable the
market is to short-squeezes on the back of positive euro zone
news flow," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a client note.
"But given that several risks lie ahead, investors are
likely to view this current short squeeze as an opportunity to
re-enter short euro positions," they said.
The tightness in the dollar-funding market has eased in
recent days as ample funding operations from the European
Central Bank removed fears of an imminent credit crunch among
euro zone banks, reducing the safe-haven demand for U.S.
Treasury bills.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury sold $30 billion of
one-month bills at an interest rate above zero for the first
time in seven weeks.
Asian credit markets were calm, with spreads on the iTraxx
Asia ex-Japan investment grade index barely changed
from Wednesday.