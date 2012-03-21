GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares weighed by China slowdown worries

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan falls 0.5 pct, Nikkei down 0.5 pct
* European shares likely to rise
* Euro at 1-1/2-week high vs dollar on easing euro zone
concerns
* Oil prices recover after plunge
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, March 21 Asian shares eased on Wednesday,
as concerns about China's slowing economy dampened the optimism
generated by a brightening outlook for the U.S. economy that has
been pushing equity markets higher since late last year.
But financial spreadbetters predicted major European markets
would open up to 0.7 percent higher,
rebounding from the previous session's falls. U.S. stock futures
edged up 0.2 percent after Wall Street also lost ground
on Tuesday.
The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index fell
0.5 percent, led by declines in shares in Hong Kong and
Shanghai and resource-reliant Australia, which
counts China as its single biggest export market.
The pan-Asia index has risen about 12 percent this year and
is up about 25 percent from the lows hit in early October, when
fears about a euro zone financial meltdown were at their peak.
Japan's Nikkei average eased 0.5 percent, moving
away from an 8-1/2-month high touched on Monday.
Some see the drop as an adjustment to an uptrend in place
since early October, and a precursor to further gains.
"The market is caught in a tug-of-war between concerns about
China's slowdown and expectations for monetary easing to support
growth," said Hirokazu Yuihama, senior strategist at Daiwa
Capital Markets in Tokyo.
"Asian shares have generally climbed without a major hitch
since the October lows, so there is naturally an incentive to
book profits, but I see it as a consolidation phase to build
fresh long positions."
Commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian dollar
steadied after taking a hit on Tuesday on concerns that
China's flattening growth in iron ore demand would hurt key
exporters of the commodity, while a rise in Chinese retail
energy prices stoked fears they would undermine growth.
The euro rose to a 1-1/2-week high of $1.3284. The
dollar eased 0.2 percent against a basket of major
currencies, helping to nudge spot gold up 0.2 percent to
$1,653 an ounce. Copper rebounded 0.4 percent to $8,468
a tonne on technical buying after falling to more than a
one-week low in the prior session on Chinese demand concerns.
Asian credit markets, which had rallied sharply earlier in
the week, steadied, with the spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan
investment-grade index narrowing by 1 basis point.
CHINA PROPERTY WEAKNESS
Some raised more concerns about the slowdown in the Chinese
property market.
"People are still underestimating the extent to which the
property market is slowing down," said Guy Stear, head of
research with Societe Generale in Hong Kong. "Investors should
still be reducing the risk," with a bigger pullback likely in
the Chinese stock markets, Stear said.
Chinese home prices fell in February from January for a
fifth consecutive month and are expected to continue heading
south in coming months.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao last week said he would stick to
property tightening measures to deflate asset bubbles, dimming
the outlook for Chinese developers.
"We are in a transition phase right now," said Francis
Cheung, CLSA's Hong Kong-China equity strategist. "Markets have
been weak but people are not totally bearish. They are taking
some profits now with earnings not fantastic and are waiting for
a clearer macro picture to emerge in China."
FOCUS ON U.S. DATA
Market sentiment has recently been consistently underpinned
by encouraging signs of economic recovery in the United States,
the world's largest economy, with the latest data on Tuesday
showing steady improvement in the housing market.
"If U.S. data remains solid U.S. yields may continue to
track higher, while Europe faces some risks to this euro
strength from the Italian labour reform talks and continued poor
economic news from Spain," said Christopher Gothard, head of FX
for Brown Brothers Harriman in Hong Kong.
While Greece this week received its first batch of bailout
funds to ride out the huge debt repayments falling due this
month, Italy is set to for a collision course with the country's
biggest trade union after talks on reform to an employment
protection law failed to produce a deal on Tuesday.
Oil recovered on Wednesday after dropping nearly 2 percent
the day before when Saudi Arabia sought to stem a price rise
which has threatened the global economy.
Brent crude rose 0.3 percent to $124.48 a barrel on
Wednesday after settling down $1.59, while U.S. crude was
up 0.5 percent to $106.57 a barrel, after settling down $2.48.