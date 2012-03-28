GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares pause after rally, eye US data for clues

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan falls 0.4 pct, Nikkei sheds 0.9 pct
* Australia shares buck trend after clean bill of health for
banks
* Dollar inches down 0.1 pct vs euro, off 0.4 pct vs yen
* European shares likely fall
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, March 28 Asian shares drifted lower on
Wednesday, after rallying the previous session on hopes for
further stimulus from the Federal Reserve, as investors waited
for more clues on the state of the U.S. economy.
European equity markets were likely to follow weaker Asian
peers, with financial spreadbetters predicting major European
markets to open down 0.2 to 0.3
percent. U.S. stock futures were steady.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.4 percent, after rising more than 1
percent to a one-week high on Tuesday. At current levels, the
index is set for a quarterly gain of about 12 percent, the best
showing since the third quarter of 2010.
"It is natural to see a pause since equities markets have
been on an uptrend for five months since hitting their lows, but
the downside is limited as real money, which has lagged hedge
funds and CTAs (commodity trading advisors), is catching up with
the rally," said Tetsuro Ii, the president of Commons Asset
Management in Tokyo.
"Risk positive trend is likely to continue next quarter,
while markets undergo a fine-tuning in sentiment, taking into
consideration such risks as sluggish growth in China and the
United States and rising oil prices."
Japan's Nikkei share average fell 0.9 percent,
giving up some of its gains from Tuesday - when it jumped 2.4
percent to its highest level since last year's massive
earthquake and tsunami on March 11 - as the majority of the
companies in the index went ex-dividend.
Dealers had expected the ex-dividend impact, with 195 out of
225 firms trading without the right of dividend, to take 86
points off the benchmark, or about 0.8 percent.
Australian shares bucked the trend and rose 1
percent to a 4-1/2 month high as a report from the central bank
said large banks were in a better position than a few years ago
to cope with higher funding costs, boosting bank shares.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Tuesday it was too soon to
declare victory in the U.S. economic recovery, warning against
complacency in policymaking as the outlook brightens.
After saying on Monday that accommodative monetary policy
would stay in place to support demand, Bernanke told ABC news on
Tuesday that the Fed has not taken any options off the table and
needs to be prepared to respond to however the U.S. economy
evolves.
The Fed remains unlikely to abandon quantitative easing -
creating money to fund asset purchases - outright, said Ashraf
Laidi, chief global strategist at City Index Group, adding that
this would be bullish for the euro against the dollar.
The dollar eased 0.1 percent against the euro at $1.3331
and was down 0.4 percent against the yen at 82.90.
US DURABLE GOODS EYED
Expectations for a steady recovery in the U.S. economy have
underpinned investor sentiment this year, offsetting the
negative mood stirred by deteriorating euro zone growth.
Investors will be looking for clues from U.S. durable goods
orders data for February, due later in the day.
"U.S. macro numbers seem to be topping out a bit," said
metals analyst Edward Meir at INTL FCStone. "If the next shoe is
to drop, it will come from the macro numbers in the States
really weakening and then the markets will take a hit," he said.
Data on Tuesday showed Americans were more worried about
inflation in March than at any time in the last 10 months and
consumer confidence waned in the wake of higher gasoline prices.
But U.S. consumers' views of their present situation rose to
the highest level since September 2008 and another report hinted
at a stabilising housing market.
"Markets have arrived at a level where they probably need to
see evidence of better economic growth and demand before they
take things higher," said Ric Spooner, Sydney-based chief market
analyst at CMC Markets.
Brent crude prices fell below $125 a barrel on the
possibility of a release of strategic oil reserves by the U.S.
even after crude stockpiles in the world's largest oil user rose
more than expected last week. U.S. crude fell 0.5 percent
at $106.74 a barrel.
Copper slipped 0.6 percent to $8,477 a tonne, ahead
of the U.S. data which would shed fresh insight into the health
of the world's top economy.
Asian credit markets eased, with the spread on the iTraxx
Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index widening by 4
basis points.