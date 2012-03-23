GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth worries hit Asian shares, Aussie dollar

* Nikkei down 1.2 pct, MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 0.3 pct
* Hang Seng falls more than 1 pct, China earnings disappoint
* European stocks seen steadying
* Yen around 82.80, Aussie dollar pressured below $1.04
* Brent crude holds above $123 a barrel
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, March 23 Asian shares fell on Friday
and growth-linked currencies such as the Australian dollar were
shunned after data showing shrinking factory activity in China
and the euro zone heightened concerns about a slowdown in the
global economy.
Materials stocks such as miner BHP Billiton were
prominent among the losers, but crude oil steadied after
tumbling overnight and copper bounced off a 2-week low.
Data on Thursday showed China's manufacturing sector
activity shrank in March for a fifth successive month, while
German and French manufacturing suffered a sharp decline that
even the most pessimistic economists failed to predict.
"Fears of a Chinese hard landing are on the rise; overdone
we think," said Vincent Chaigneau, strategist at Societe
Generale. "Concerns over Europe are burgeoning again, rightly so
given the weak economy and the toxic focus on enlarging the
firewall."
European stocks were seen opening modestly higher after a
sell-off in the previous session, with financial spreadbetters
calling the main benchmarks in London, Paris and
Frankfurt up 0.1-0.3 percent.
Tokyo's Nikkei share average fell 1.2 percent and
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
lost 0.3 percent, on track for a weekly loss of
nearly 2 percent.
The weak data from continental Europe's two biggest
economies suggested the euro zone cannot avoid recession, while
in China a senior government economist said the economy was
facing more downward pressure than expected.
While a slowdown in Europe and China has been expected,
investors were unnerved by the drop in new orders in both
regions, which fuelled worries that an unexpectedly severe
downturn could snuff out the global recovery.
"We believe upcoming economic data from China may still be
at risk of negative surprises," said Julius Baer's greater China
analyst Alan Lam.
Disappointing results from Agricultural Bank of China
and telecoms operator China Unicom
reinforced concerns about Chinese growth and helped
knock Hong Kong's Hang Seng index down 1.1 percent
SLOWER GROWTH
Fears of slower growth in key markets hurt big Japanese
exporters, with Toyota Motor Corp down 1.8 percent,
Honda Motor off 2.8 percent and Sony Corp
losing 2.9 percent.
However, market participants said the sell-off offered
buying opportunities for longer-term investors as they remained
upbeat on the outlook of Japanese equities, among the best
performers of 2012 with a year-to-date gain of nearly 20
percent.
Wall Street stocks fell 0.7 percent on Thursday and
U.S. crude slid almost $2 a barrel.
Growth jitters, gnawing at market confidence since China
lowered its official 2012 growth target to 7.5 percent in
mid-March, have for the time being halted a rally in riskier
assets driven by steadily improving U.S. data and massive
liquidity injections by major central banks.
Rising risk aversion prompted investors to seek safety in
the yen, which rose more than 1 percent against the
dollar on Thursday.
The yen eased back a touch on Friday to around 82.80, while
the dollar was flat against a basket of major currencies.
The Aussie slipped to around $1.0380, leaving it
sharply down on the week.
U.S. Treasuries were in demand as investors scaled back
riskier bets. The 10-year notes were traded at a yield of 2.294
percent, up slightly from 2.28 percent in late U.S.
trade but still about 10 basis points below the 4 1/2-month high
near 2.40 percent hit earlier this week.
Oil edged up around 0.1 percent, with Brent crude
fetching around $123.26 a barrel and U.S. crude about
$105.43.
"The macroeconomic picture is getting better, especially in
the U.S., and that's helping oil prices," said Ken Hasegawa, a
commodity derivatives manager at Newedge Brokerage in Tokyo.
"But the recovery is very slow and there's still a lot of
uncertainty regarding China and Europe."
Growth sensitive copper bounced off a 2 percent drop in the
previous session, with London prices gaining around 0.7
percent to $8,350 a tonne but still on course for a weekly loss.
Gold, which in recent months has lost its traditional
safe-haven appeal and tended to move in step with other
commodities, slipped 0.1 percent to around $1,643 an ounce, set
for its fourth straight week of losses.
"It seems that funds have been trying to re-allocate their
assets," said Peter Tse, director at metals trader ScotiaMocatta
in Hong Kong. "With U.S. interest rates higher, holding metals
will be a little more expensive and people will try to scale
down their positions."