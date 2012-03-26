GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares struggle as growth worries linger

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan eases 0.6 pct, Nikkei up 0.1 pct
* Euro STOXX 50 index futures up 0.3 pct
* Euro below 3-week high around $1.3250
* Brent crude oil dips below $125 a barrel
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, March 26 Asian shares mostly fell on
Monday, with materials and technology stocks losing ground amid
concerns about the impact on profits of a slowdown in the global
economy.
Commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian dollar
came under pressure again, after a hammering last week on
worries of easing demand for resources from China, and the euro
backed off a 3-week high ahead of a barrage of events this week,
including an Italian bond auction and key German economic data.
European stocks were poised to make a better start after
last week's falls, with Euro STOXX 50 index futures
rising 0.3 percent and financial spreadbetters calling London's
FTSE 100 to open up 0.2-0.3 percent.
"Markets' ability to move much higher looks to be contained
by the uncertainties surrounding the global economy and traders
may have to endure a sideways market until next month's earnings
season for a real catalyst either way," said Jonathan Sudaria, a
dealer at Capital Spreads in London.
Commodity markets were mixed, with copper edging up but
crude oil losing a little ground as supply worries diminished.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.6 percent, adding to a 1.6 percent loss
last week. Tokyo's Nikkei share average bucked the
trend, eking out a 0.1 percent after losing more than 1 percent
last week.
Equity markets had got off to a flying start in 2012, but
have been wobbling since China lowered its growth forecast for
the year to 7.5 percent in mid-March, with concerns exacerbated
by weak factory data from China and Europe last week.
Wall Street shares edged up on Friday, led by a rebound in
resource shares after Chile's Codelco, the world's
top copper producer, reported a surge in profits and an increase
in production.
But the rebound failed to follow through into Asia, where
the MSCI Asia ex-Japan's materials sub-index
fell 1.2 percent, while tech stocks fell 0.8
percent.
EXCESS LIQUIDITY
This year's equity gains have been driven in part by
steadily improving economic data from the United States, and
massive injections of liquidity from major central banks.
Japanese stocks have led the way, rising more than 18
percent for the year so far.
"What we're seeing now is a typical excess liquidity
market," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana
Securities. "The stocks that are gaining here, real estate,
financials, iron and steel, these are all 'bubble' stocks that
rise as a result of easy monetary policy."
The Australian dollar traded around $1.0440, down
around 0.2 on the day, after falling well below $1.04 last week
on concerns of slowing demand for Australia's resources from
China, Australia's single biggest export market.
The yen fell broadly , after rallying on
safe-haven demand last week.
The euro stood at $1.3250, easing from Friday's
three-week high of $1.3293. Some market participants said it
could come under pressure ahead of bond auctions in Spain and
Italy on Tuesday.
Rome is looking to raise up to 7.5 billion euros ($9.95
billion) in debt markets amid renewed pressure on peripheral
euro zone debt sparked by fears of fiscal slippage.
"Any sign of erosion in restored confidence for these bonds
is likely to weigh on the euro," Barclays Capital analysts wrote
in a client note.
Germany's Ifo business sentiment survey was due for release
later on Monday, while euro zone finance ministers will meet at
the end of the week.
In commodity markets, copper rose 0.3 percent to
around $8,420 a tonne, while gold was virtually unchanged
around $1,663 an ounce.
Brent crude oil slipped 0.2 percent to $124.89 a
barrel and U.S. crude lost 0.3 percent to $106.58, as a possible
resumption in crude production from South Sudan offset supply
worries stemming from Western sanctions against Iran.
"The geopolitical risk has been overly built into oil prices
as we are in a low demand period where inventories are rising,"
said Tony Nunan, a Tokyo-based risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp.