GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rebound on hopes of further Fed stimulus

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 1.4 pct, Nikkei gains 2.4 pct
* Euro STOXX index futures open up 0.7 pct
* Wall St stocks rallied more than 1 pct on Bernanke
* Dollar index near four-week low
* U.S. crude dips below $107 a barrel, copper holds gains
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, March 27 Asian stocks rebounded, with
Japan's Nikkei hitting a one-year high, and the dollar struggled
on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said
ultra-loose monetary policy was still needed to reduce
unemployment.
Europe's major equity markets were also poised for gains,
with Euro STOXX 50 index futures opening up 0.7
percent, while financial spreadbetters called London's FTSE
to start trading 0.2-0.3 percent higher.
Wall Street stocks had risen more than 1 percent on
Bernanke's comments, which supported views that easy monetary
policy would remain in place for some time despite signs of
improvement in the U.S. economy and fanned hopes for more asset
purchases by the U.S. central bank.
"It was more a reminder that the Fed stands ready to turn
on the printing presses again should conditions warrant it,"
said Ben Le Brun, market analyst with OptionsXpress in Sydney.
Global equities have been rallying since late last year,
partly due to steadily improving U.S. economic data and massive
doses of liquidity from central banks, but hit a bump in
mid-March after China signalled its growth was moderating.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.4 percent. Tokyo's Nikkei share average
rose 2.4 percent, hitting its highest level since the
massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11 last year and taking
its gains for the year-to-date to more than 20 percent.
Gains in Asian equity markets have been boosted by the
return of foreign funds this year as ample liquidity, ultra-low
interest rates and signs of easing in the euro zone's debt
crisis prompt some money managers in the United States and
Europe to go hunting for better returns overseas.
"I think foreign buying will continue as they are still
slightly underweight in Japanese equities," said Jun Yunoki, an
equity strategy analyst at Nomura in Tokyo.
EASY POLICY
In a speech to the National Association for Business
Economics, Bernanke said easy monetary policy would support
demand and, over time, drive down long-term unemployment.
"His argument that unemployment was largely cyclical rather
than structural caught the market's imagination," said Sebastien
Galy, strategist at Societe Generale.
"It suggests QE3 is on its way or at least a very dovish
stance until such a point as unemployment falls enough."
Previous rounds of "quantitative easing" (QE), the creation
of money to fund asset purchases, by the Fed, have weakened the
dollar. The dollar index, which measures the currency
against a basket of major peers, was down 0.1 percent near a
four-week low.
The euro, which was also supported by data from Germany
showing business morale rose unexpectedly for a fifth successive
month in March, climbed to its highest in a month before easing
to trade steady on the day around $1.3350.
Commodity-linked currencies, hit hard last week by growing
fears of weaker Chinese demand for resources, also gained. The
Australian dollar popped back above $1.05, well off
last week's low of $1.0333.
"As participants cautiously price more QE back into markets,
the commodity currencies -- the Australian, Canadian, and New
Zealand Dollar -- are likely to attract attention given their
high yields relative to the U.S. dollar," said Christopher
Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX.
Commodities were mostly steady, after gains in the previous
session on Bernanke's comments, supported by the weaker dollar
which encourages purchases of dollar-denominated commodities by
holders of other currencies.
Copper rose 0.1 percent to around $8,530 a tonne,
after rising nearly 2 percent on Monday. Oil lost some ground,
with U.S. crude dipping below $107 a barrel and Brent
crude easing about 20 cents to around $125.45.
"The weaker dollar is very supportive," said Nick Trevethan,
a senior commodity strategist at ANZ in Singapore. "Going
forward, market sentiment should be more friendly towards
commodities right after the Bernanke's commentary."