GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares retreat as Fed minutes soften stimulus bias

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan falls 0.8 pct, Nikkei sheds 1.7 pct
* Gold, copper pressured as dollar firms
* European shares likely fall
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, April 4 Asian shares fell on Wednesday
after the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting
reduced expectations of further stimulus measures to spur
growth, leaving investors looking for more clues to the global
economic outlook.
European equity markets will likely follow the weak Asian
mood, with financial spreadbetters predicting major European
markets to open as much as 0.8 percent
lower. U.S. stock futures were down 0.4 percent.
Fed policymakers remained focused on a still elevated
jobless rate while noting signs of slightly stronger growth, but
the minutes suggested the appetite for further quantitative
easing, so-called QE3, has waned significantly in light of an
improving U.S. economy.
Along with falling stocks, gold extended losses from
Tuesday's 2 percent while the dollar held on to gains.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.8 percent. Japan's Nikkei average
fell more than 2 percent, and below the key 10,000 points level,
to a one-month low, raising concerns that Tokyo's strong
equities rally so far this year was screeching to a halt.
"The minutes do not suggest any change in the Fed's broad
policy stance, and the central bank still stands ready to take
additional easing measures if economic conditions worsen," said
Makoto Noji, senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"While the U.S. economy is firming now, signs of slowdown in
Australia, China and the euro zone would eventually put downside
risks to the export-reliant U.S. economy," he said.
Hong Kong and Shanghai markets were closed for a public
holiday.
GOLD AND DOLLAR
Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,645 an ounce while
U.S. gold futures slipped as much as 1.8 percent to
$1,642 an ounce. Copper fell 0.7 percent to $8,510 a
tonne on waning hopes for more Fed stimulus.
Mining firms weighed on Australian shares while the
Australian dollar tumbled to a fresh 11-week low of
$1.0263 after the country's trade balance surprisingly showed a
deficit in February.
Diminished expectations of QE3 - the creation of money by
the central bank to buy assets - lifted the dollar index
against a basket of key currencies to its highest since March
26. But the dollar struggled to gain further against the yen
after recovering from Tuesday's three-week low of 81.55 yen.
Whether gold closes the week above or below its 55-week
moving average, which stands at $1,642, will set the direction
for not only bullion prices but also the dollar, analysts say.
"Everything is linked through the phenomenon of massive cash
supply from central banks," said a Singapore-based trader. "The
minutes seem to support a view that the Fed is not going to pump
more and more cash into the markets."
More Fed stimulus would be tantamount to printing money and
depreciate the dollar's value, which in turn would enhance the
appeal of gold.
NON-FARM PAYROLLS, DEBT SALES
The markets will face key U.S. non-farm payrolls data on
Friday, which could offer further evidence for a reduced need of
additional monetary measures to spur faster economic growth.
The U.S. economy likely notched up a fourth month of solid
job growth in March and is expected to have added 203,000 jobs
last month, according to a Reuters survey, after non-farm
payrolls rose 227,000 in February.
In a double test of appetite for lower-rated debts, the
Spanish Treasury will sell up to 3.5 billion euros ($4.67
billion) in debt and Portugal will offer 18-month bills for the
first time since March 2011, a month before the European Union
and International Monetary Fund staged a rescue.
Oil also extended its decline as the Fed dashed hopes of
further economic stimulus for the world's largest oil consumer,
while top crude exporter Saudi Arabia pledged to keep output
high in the event of a strategic stocks release.
U.S. crude futures eased 0.5 percent to $103.53 a
barrel while Brent fell 0.2 percent to $124.62.
A recent rise in oil prices is one indication for recovery
staying on track, and concerns about high oil prices hurting
U.S. growth may be overblown, some argue.
"U.S. gasoline demand falling to its weakest since 2001 in
January suggests the impact from rising oil prices is not as
damaging to consumer sentiment and the broad economy as in the
past when demand for gasoline was strong," said Tetsu Emori, a
Tokyo-based commodities fund manager at Astmax Investments.