GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro fall on renewed euro zone debt concerns

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan falls 0.8 pct, dragged down by
materials sector
* Euro hits one-month low vs dollar
* Yuan weakens after trading band widened
* Precious metals decline as dollar firms
* European shares likely decline
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, April 16 Asian shares and the euro fell
on Monday as a surge in Spanish government bond yields renewed
concerns about Europe's sovereign debt crisis and undermined
investor appetite for riskier assets.
China's yuan weakened after the central bank
doubled the size of the currency's trading band over the
weekend, a crucial reform in the process of liberalising the
country's nascent financial markets.
A firmer dollar on the back of the euro zone's woes, and
worries about slowing demand from China, also weighed on a broad
range of commodities from precious metals and copper to oil.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.8 percent, dragged lower by the materials
sector, which underperformed other sub-indexes
with the broad drop in commodities prices. Japan's Nikkei
average shed as much as 1.6 percent.
"Europe will be the focal point for the market this week,
especially the results of Spanish bond auctions that may provide
clues on how deep this latest crisis is running," said Choi
Chang-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities.
With European problems making investors nervous, the
region's equities likely start trading lower, with financial
spreadbetters predicting major European markets
would open down as much as 0.7 percent. U.S. stock
futures were down 0.2 percent.
Spain's government bond yields jumped on Friday and the cost
of insuring its debt against default hit an all-time peak as
record borrowing by its banks from the European Central Bank
highlighted fears about the country's finances.
Spain faces a test of investor confidence this week with an
auction of two- and 10-year bonds on Thursday.
RISK AVERSION
The euro slipped 0.4 percent to $1.3019, after hitting a
one-month low of $1.3009 on Monday. The dollar index
, measured against major currencies, rose 0.3 percent.
The dollar's strength pushed precious metals lower, with
spot gold down 0.8 percent to $1,646 an ounce, extending
Friday's 1 percent loss, while spot platinum slid more
than 2 percent to $1,559 an ounce, its lowest since Jan. 25.
Industrial commodities also took a beating, with Brent crude
oil shedding more than a dollar to a low of $119.80 a
barrel, and Shanghai copper falling more than 2 percent
to a three-month low of 56,700 yuan ($9,000) per tonne. That in
turn saw selling in commodity-linked currencies such as the
Australian dollar, which fell 0.5 percent to $1.0313.
Risk aversion resulted in the first outflow since the end of
November in EPFR Global-tracked High Yield Bond Funds last week.
Asian credit markets eased, with the spread on the iTraxx
Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index widening by 5
basis points.
"There's not much optimism out there. We think the second
quarter should be the low point of this cycle as far as economic
growth is concerned," said Jeremy Friesen, commodity strategist
at Societe Generale.
CHINA WORRY OVERDONE?
Investor sentiment has also been hurt by worries about
slackening demand from China, the world's second largest
economy, after data showing a slowdown in private domestic
demand, retail sales and fixed asset investment and a sharp drop
in property and home sales, which weigh on construction demand.
But most analysts say the data remains consistent with a
"soft landing" scenario for the Chinese economy.
"Worries among international investors appear unjustified,
as it would be easy for the government to re-accelerate growth
if it chose to do so," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist
and strategist, Asia ex-Japan, at Credit Agricole CIB.
China's move on Saturday to double the size of the yuan's
trading band against the dollar was also seen by investors as a
strong signal that Beijing is comfortable with economic growth
and believes it has avoided a hard landing.
On the first trading day since the move the yuan opened
sharply weaker than the mid-point fixing - the base rate that
the central bank uses to flag the government's intentions for
its value - but even at its weakest point remained within the
boundaries of the old trading band.
The currency fell as far as 6.3250 per dollar - 0.5 percent
weaker than the midpoint and 0.3 percent weaker than Friday's
close - but pared back much of its early losses to stand around
6.3139, down 109 pips, or 0.17 percent from Friday's close.
TECHNICALS DRIVING SENTIMENT
Some analysts say recent market trends are largely driven by
hedge funds, with their similarly programmed trading
exacerbating one-way price moves.
"Prices have recently been moving sharply while volumes are
not picking up necessarily," noted Koichiro Kamei, managing
director at financial research firm Market Strategy Institute in
Tokyo. "That reflects a programming typical for funds aiming to
hit specific market levels in thin volume to create a near-term
trend and maximise profits in a range-bound market," he said.
"Metals for industrial use will face tough times ahead given
weak demand outlook as is for oil, but gold will eventually find
support from the ongoing euro zone uncertainties," Kamei added.
Italian government will seek to pass new measures this week
to foster growth and press its reform agenda.
Investors will also keep an eye on a weekend meeting of the
International Monetary Fund, where a plan to raise new resources
for the global lender to contain the euro zone debt crisis tops
the agenda.