GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares buoyed by easing worries over Spanish debt

By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, April 18 Asian shares rose on Wednesday
as firm demand at Spanish debt sales and positive U.S. corporate
earnings boosted investor confidence in riskier assets.
European shares were heading for a firmer start with
financial spreadbetters predicting that major European markets
would open up to 0.2 percent. U.S.
stock futures were also up 0.2 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed 1.2 percent, led by Australian shares
which charged to a two-week high, following a rally in
European and U.S. equities the previous day that saw Wall Street
stocks scoring their biggest gain in a month.
Japan's Nikkei average jumped 2 percent.
"There is a sense of relief after markets cleared one
hurdle, with Spanish yields falling after successful short-term
debt sales," said Hirokazu Yuihama, a senior strategist at Daiwa
Securities in Tokyo.
"Markets are undergoing a consolidation phase after a strong
rally earlier in the year, and if Spain's bond auctions on
Thursday pass without a problem, investors will likely become
more committed to risk-taking," he said.
A rally in equities spilled over to Asian credit markets,
with the spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade
index tightening by 6 basis points.
Spain sold a more-than-planned 3.2 billion euros ($4.21
billion) of 12- and 18-month bills on Tuesday due to good demand
from domestic banks, easing some concerns about the country's
refinancing ability.
Yields on 10-year Spanish government bonds
fell back below the 6 percent level reached on Monday, when
worries over the banking system, deficit and recession flared
up. Spain faces a far more significant challenge on Thursday,
with an auction of two- and 10-year bonds.
"From Spain's debt sale to U.S. corporate earnings, all
signs may have been positive but it's too early to get carried
away," said Kim Byung-yeon, an analyst at Woori Investment &
Securities. "Though U.S. earnings all matched or exceeded
expectations, the forecasts were very low to begin with."
The euro erased earlier gains to hold steady around $1.3120
, but recovering from a two-month low near $1.2994 hit on
Monday and returning to the middle its recent trading range.
As the dollar firmed against a basket of major currencies
, riskier currencies such as the Australian dollar also
pared earlier gains. The Aussie stood near $1.04.
IMF CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC
A German ZEW sentiment survey rising unexpectedly in April
to its highest level since June 2010 helped turn around the
bearish mood, while the International Monetary Fund also offered
a cautiously optimistic view on global growth on Tuesday, as the
U.S. recovery gains traction and dangers from Europe recede.
But it noted risks remained high and the situation was very
fragile.
Europe is seeking to bolster its fragile safety net as
highly indebted euro zone nations struggle to implement fiscal
austerity measures, with differences developing over the
allocation of funds from the euro zone's rescue fund.
The Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily said on Wednesday several
euro zone countries and some officials of the European Central
Bank wanted to allow the euro zone's rescue fund lend directly
to troubled banks without going through the government of the
country concerned. But the main donor nations, notably Germany,
is adamantly opposed to any measures they regard as loosening
governments' grip on structural reforms.
The IMF appeared to be inching toward a deal on increasing
its financial firepower on Tuesday, with Japan, Sweden and
Denmark committing a total of $77 billion to help contain the
euro zone's debt crisis.
Global finance ministers meeting in Washington later this
week could agree on the amount of the funds needed, leaving
details to be fleshed out at a leaders' summit in June.
Commodities were capped, with U.S. crude futures
ekeing out a 0.2 percent gain at $104.38 a barrel while Brent
crude eased 0.1 percent to $118.68. Copper
extended gains to add 0.2 percent to $8,090 a tonne.
"Commodities are pressured by delayed profit taking which
didn't occur last month, but expectations for global monetary
easing to underpin growth are keeping support firm," said
Naohiro Niimura, a partner at research and consulting firm
Market Risk Advisory Co.