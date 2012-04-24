GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on European political uncertainty

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan range-bound, Nikkei down 0.9 pct
* Euro steadies, Aussie slips on weaker-than-forecast CPI
* Oil, gold lacklustre as risk avoided
* European shares likely rebound
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, April 24 Asian shares fell and the euro
was under pressure on Tuesday as political uncertainty and
slumping business in Europe raised fears the euro zone could
struggle to push through austerity measures and may stay in
recession longer.
European shares were likely to rebound, however, with
financial spreadbetters predicting that major European markets
would open up as much as 0.7 percent.
U.S. stock futures were up 0.2 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
moved either side of the midpoint, initally
rising as much as 0.4 percent before shedding around 0.3
percent.
Shanghai shares fell 1.5 percent, driving both Hong
Kong equities and the pan-Asia index lower. Small and
mid-cap stocks suffered deep losses as risk averse Chinese
investors continued to switch into large-cap names, which were
seen as safer, traders said.
Japan's Nikkei average fell 0.9 percent.
Jitters spread to gold, which eased 0.1 percent to $1,636
an ounce as a shaky euro outweighed its usual safe-haven
status.
"Gold's short-term outlook is lacklustre, as the economic
problems in Europe again triggered worries among investors and
put pressure on financial markets, and gold was not spared," Hou
Xinqiang, an analyst at Jinrui Futures in the southern Chinese
city of Shenzhen.
Australian shares bucked the trend, rising as much
as 0.5 percent before retreating to be up 0.2 percent after a
weaker-than-expected inflation reading set the stage for an
interest rate cut next week.
The Australian dollar slid to a two-week low near
$1.0250 from $1.0316 after consumer prices increased by far less
than expected last quarter and key measures of underlying
inflation showed the smallest rise in over a decade.
EUROPE FEARS RESURFACE
Concerns about Europe's commitment to fix its fiscal woes
mounted after a Sunday vote in France opened up the presidential
race, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday tendered his
government's resignation in a crisis over budget cuts, creating
a political vacuum in one of the euro zone's most stable
nations.
Data showing the euro zone's business slump deepened at a
far faster pace than expected in April further undermined risk
appetite, sending U.S. stocks down over 1 percent and European
equities to a three-month low on Monday.
"The French election campaign, weak manufacturing PMIs and
Spanish 10-year bonds yields at around 6 percent are all
indicators that make it hard for investors to increase risk
appetite," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at
Sydney-based brokerage CMC Markets.
Dutch and peripheral euro zone bonds sold off on Monday,
driving Spanish yields back above 6 percent and taking the
spread of Dutch bonds over German benchmarks to
the highest in three years.
As investors sought safety, the yield on five-year Japanese
government bonds fell below 0.265 percent to a
18-month low early on Tuesday.
The euro struggled to break ranges, hovering near $1.3150
, off a two-week high of $1.3225 reached on Friday. The
yen firmed against the dollar at 80.90 yen.
"Overall, currency markets are in 'risk off' mode. That is
to say, while the euro has not weakened that much (bearing in
mind it is at the centre of the problem), the yen is stronger
and higher-beta currencies softer across the board," Societe
Generale said in a research note.
Oil prices traded a narrow range due to uncertainty over
demand, keeping U.S. crude prices near $103 a barrel and
Brent crude around $118.60 a barrel.
Asian credit markets were subdued on Tuesday, with the
spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
widening by 2 basis points.