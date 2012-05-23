GLOBAL MARKETS-Cautious markets retreat before EU summit

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan slides 1.9 pct, Nikkei slips 1.7 pct
* Aussie hits fresh 6-month lows on Greece exit worry
* Euro nears 4-month lows, weighs on gold
* Firm US housing data, China stimulus hopes offer some
support
* European shares likely slump also
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, May 23 Riskier assets retreated broadly
on Wednesday as hopes for fresh measures to tackle the euro zone
debt crisis faded and caution set in ahead of a meeting of
European leaders, with sentiment hurt by renewed fears Greece
would leave the euro bloc.
European shares also looked likely to slump, with financial
spreadbetters predicting major European markets
would open as much as 1.5 percent lower. U.S. stock
futures were down 0.5 percent.
Shares, commodities, commodity-linked currencies and the
euro all slid, while safe-haven demand lifted the dollar index
measured against major currencies up to 81.830, its
highest since September 2010.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slumped 2.0 percent. It had risen 1.1 percent
for its biggest daily gain in almost two months on Tuesday on
hopes that European leaders might find ways to breathe life into
their stricken economies, as well as reports that China is
planning measures to combat its slowdown.
Tuesday's outperformers - technology and
materials sectors - lagged. Tech-heavy Korean
equities fell 1.3 percent, dragged lower after Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd slumped more than 3 percent. A
weak second-quarter outlook from Dell Inc, which pushed
its shares down 11 percent in after-hours trading on Tuesday,
didn't help the tech sector.
With the euro a breath away from a four-month low, and also
within sight of a 21-month low, gold extended sharp losses made
in the previous session.
Investors were watching whether European leaders can come up
with fresh measures to contain the euro zone's debt crisis as
the problem escalates from concerns about a Greek exit to
Spain's banking instability.
European Union leaders are expected to discuss later on
Wednesday the idea of regional bonds jointly underwritten by all
euro zone member states. New French President Francois Hollande
supports the proposal but German Chancellor Angela Merkel is
opposed to it.
"Can it solve the debt crisis? No," said Dick Poon, manager
of precious metals at Heraeus in Hong Kong.
"Everyone is worried about Greece withdrawing from the euro
zone and the global economy, and would rather keep cash on hand
than buy anything."
Barclays Capital analysts said in a research note they
doubted the EU summit would result in concrete agreements, and
market confidence was unlikely to return until developments in
Greece, and Europe in general, become clearer.
The Aussie dollar touched a six-month low around $0.9742
as investors dumped riskier, higher-yielding assets
over fears of a Greek exit from the euro.
The euro fell to as low as $1.2643, barely above last week's
trough of $1.2642 and its 2012 low of $1.2624 set in January. A
drop below the latter level would take the euro to its lowest
since August 2010. The euro last stood at $1.2672.
Greece's bank stability fund approved an 18 billion euro
($22.96 billion) injection to recapitalise its four largest
banks on Tuesday, allowing them to tap funding again from the
European Central Bank. The ECB cut off some Greek banks last
week because they lacked enough capital to be considered
solvent.
Japan's Nikkei stock average fell 1.7 percent.
The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy unchanged on
Wednesday, as widely expected, saving its increasingly limited
ammunition in case European and global conditions become worse.
The yen ticked up slightly to around 79.67 yen from
around 79.81 yen just before the BoJ's policy announcement,
reflecting disappointment from some speculators betting on an
outside chance of a further easing, traders said.
CHINA OFFERS HOPE
In addition to firm U.S. housing data on Tuesday, hopes for
fresh economic stimulus from China helped shore up sentiment a
little.
On Wednesday, China signalled it wanted to ramp up private
investment in its energy sector, in line with recently unveiled
government plans to fast-track infrastructure investment to help
combat a slowing economy.
Chinese media also quoted Vice Premier Li Keqiang on
Wednesday as saying Beijing would stick to active fiscal and
prudent monetary policies in a bid to sustain relatively fast
economic growth.
The World Bank cut its economic growth forecast for China
this year to 8.2 percent from 8.4 percent on Wednesday and urged
it to rely on easier fiscal policy to boost consumption rather
than state investment to lift activity.
"Investors appear to be still trimming their long positions,
bringing markets closer to their bottoms," said Tetsu Emori, a
Tokyo-based commodities fund manager at Astmax Investments.
"I personally think that recent steep falls increasingly
limit the scope for markets' downside and that investors, with
their positions lightened by the recent sell-off, are gearing up
for a turnaround," Emori said.
Emori said China still had plenty of policy leeway and,
given scheduled leadership changes later this year, there was
enough political interest to achieve stable.
The Japanese government bond market shrugged off a move by
Fitch on Tuesday to cut Japan's long-term foreign currency
rating to A plus from AA, as well as the local currency rating
to A plus from AA minus, with a negative outlook for both.
Japan's five-year dollar-denominated cost of protection
widened by 2 basis points to 107 bps after the announcement, a
level still seen as very tight in light of fiscal risks stemming
from its ballooning debts.
Asian credit markets weakened, with the spread on the iTraxx
Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index widening by
six basis points.
Spot gold fell 0.5 percent to $1,560.11 an ounce,
struggling to break above $1,600 as the dollar's firmness
overshadowed the metal's appeal as a safe-haven.
Oil fell, with U.S. crude down 0.7 percent at $91.24
a barrel and Brent down 0.5 percent at $107.87 a barrel.