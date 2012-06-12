GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets reverse gains on Spanish debt concerns

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan eases 0.7 pct, Nikkei off 1.3 pct
* Oil extends losses, U.S. crude hits 2012 lows
* Euro holds steady but well below Monday highs
* European shares likely to retreat
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, June 12 Asian markets reversed the
previous day's hefty gains on Tuesday, with nervous investors
far from convinced that a bailout for debt-stricken Spanish
banks will halt Europe's spreading debt crisis.
European shares were set to track Asian peers lower, with
spreadbetters predicting major European markets
to open down as much as 0.4 percent. But U.S. stock
futures were up 0.4 percent.
Investors worry that the weekend deal could further
aggravate Spain's rising public debt, even as attention turns to
problems in Italy and a June 17 election in Greece that could
determine the fate of the common currency bloc.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
eased 0.7 percent, after posting its biggest
daily gain in almost 5 months in the previous session.
Japan's Nikkei average slipped 1.3 percent, after
Wall Street fell sharply in a late sell-off.
Australia bucked the trend and gained 0.2 percent,
pulled higher by a jump in Qantas after the airline
took steps to defend itself against a possible hostile takeover.
"The recapitalisation (efforts) for Spanish banks were
crucial in that, without it, the probability of a disorderly
default was much, much higher and the ramifications for banks
much greater," said Pranay Gupta, Swiss private bank Lombard
Odier's chief investment officer for Asia.
"But all it did was put a bandage on the wound. It did not
heal the wound," he said.
"Optimism disappears when reality bites. The focus is
turning from one country to another," he said, adding that in a
month's time, Italy may be in the headlines just as Spain had
been.
The euro, which hit its highest since May 23 of $1.26694 on
Monday, last stood at $1.2496.
Oil extended losses after tumbling 3 percent on Monday, with
U.S. July crude slipping to this year's low of $81.07
before paring some losses to stand down 0.7 percent at $82.13 a
barrel.
Brent crude fell 1.4 percent at $96.62, also near
the year low of $95.63, before recouping some losses to stand
down off 0.3 percent at $97.70.
"We will see this kind of volatility because of the
uncertainty over Greek elections, lack of clarity on the length
and breath of the Spanish bank bailout," said Ben Le Brun, a
Sydney-based markets analyst at OptionsXpress. "I am not
surprised to see the pull back in oil prices."
LACKING DETAILS SPOOKS
European officials agreed on Saturday to lend Spain up to
100 billion euros ($125 billion), a move which should have made
Spanish bank debt look less risky. But investors soon began to
worry about details such as how the deal would be structured and
whether it would come with conditions.
Investors also worried that if the euro zone's future
permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, is
used for the rescue, they will be subordinate to official
creditors and face losses in any debt restructuring. Risks of
further credit rating cuts would keep borrowing costs elevated.
"The 'risk-on' trade is over as investors look to the Greek
elections and Italy," said Jeff Sica, president of SICA Wealth
Management, which manages more than $1 billion in client assets,
real estate and private equity holdings.
"This weekend's bailout news does not imply a serious
willingness on the part of Europe to tackle its financial crisis
but instead implies an act of desperation to delay the
inevitable which is the failure of Spanish banks," he said.
He added that while further economic stimulus could offer
potential upside for global equities markets, it would only set
the markets up for a greater fall in the future as such stimulus
measures could not accomplish much in the long term.
The cost of insuring against corporate and sovereign
defaults in Asia crept higher early on Tuesday, with the spread
on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
widening by 7 basis points.
ITALY NEXT?
The rescue for Spain's banks follows bailouts for Greece,
Ireland and Portugal since 2010, and comes a week before a
crucial election in Greece that could determine whether Athens
will stay with the euro bloc.
Cyprus, which is deeply exposed to Greece, strongly hinted
on Monday that it may apply for an international bailout before
the end of this month, both for its banks and for the state.
One of the gauges for investor confidence will be a debt
auction on Thursday by Italy, which said on Monday it would
offer up to 4.5 billion euros of fixed-rate bonds (BTPs) at its
regular mid-month auction on June 14.
Renewed market concerns about the government's ability to
finance its rising public debts pushed Spanish 10-year bond
yields up 25 basis points on Monday to 6.5
percent, on course for their worst day since early April.