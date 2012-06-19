GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip as euro debt crisis fears fix on Spain

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan off 0.1 percent, Nikkei down 1 pct
* European equity markets seen opening flat to slightly up
* Euro steadies above $1.26
* Brent crude falls below $96 a barrel
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, June 19 Asian shares edged down on
Tuesday as rising Spanish bond yields stoked fears its tottering
banking system is dragging Madrid deeper into crisis, snuffing
out a relief rally that followed a win for mainstream parties in
Greece's weekend election.
The euro arrested a slide to clamber back above $1.26, but
remained a good distance off the high of $1.2748 scaled in early
Asian trading on Monday, when markets were cheering a narrow
victory for supporters of Greece's international bailout deal.
"The Greek election result gave the market a brief respite,
that was it, now investors are clearly focused on Spanish
government bond yields," said Michael Creed, an economist at
National Australia Bank.
Tokyo's Nikkei share average lost 1 percent, while
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
eased 0.1 percent. Both indexes had climbed more
than 1.5 percent on Monday.
European stocks, which gave up early gains to end down or
flat on Monday, were set for a cautious start, with financial
bookmakers calling the main indexes to
open flat to 0.3 percent higher. U.S. index futures were
down around 0.1 percent.
Sunday's election result removed concerns that Greece could
imminently be forced out of the euro zone, but it brought no
relief to broader worries that the two-and-a-half-year-old debt
crisis is spreading to some of the bloc's larger economies.
Yields on both Italian and Spanish bonds rose
on Monday, with Spain's 10-year yield climbing to
a euro-era high above the 7 percent mark that has already proved
unsustainable for Greece, Portugal and Ireland.
European authorities have already agreed to a 100 billion
euro rescue for Spain's troubled banks, and data showing bad
loans in the sector had climbed to their highest since April
1994 heightened concerns that the euro zone's fourth largest
economy could be driven to seek a full-blown bailout.
"The jump in Spanish borrowing costs shows very clearly that
global leaders are running out of time to find the solution to
the euro zone crisis," said Michiyoshi Kato, senior vice
president of forex sales at Mizuho Corporate Bank in Tokyo.
EURO STEADIES
The euro traded around $1.2605 on Tuesday, up about 0.2
percent on the day but down around 0.4 percent from Friday's
close.
Leaders from the Group of 20 countries meeting in Mexico
will press Europe to take bold action to combat the region's
debt crisis, according to a draft communique prepared for the
two-day summit.
Commodities, which had raced higher on Monday in a broad
rally of riskier assets, were mixed.
Brent crude slipped 15 cents to $95.90 a barrel, but
copper rose 0.3 percent to around $7,530 a tonne. Gold was
virtually unchanged around $1,628 an ounce.
Investors were reluctant to commit large bets ahead of a
two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting starting on Tuesday, with
attention focused on whether the U.S. central bank will unveil
any more stimulus measures to support a flagging recovery.
The market consensus was that further quantitative easing -
effectively creating money to purchase assets - was unlikely for
now, but that recent disappointing economic data could prompt
the Fed to extend its long-term bond-buying programme, known as
Operation Twist, by a few months from the current June deadline.
The liquidity boost delivered by previous doses of monetary
stimulus from the Fed has lifted global equities and most
commodities, and markets have become highly sensitive to the
waxing or waning of expectations of more such measures.
In currency markets, the euro's recovery from its two-year
low at $1.2288 hit on June 1 has been driven by a broad weakness
in the U.S. dollar based on speculation about more Fed easing.
"I think we won't see a full-fledged QE 3, but an extension
of Operation Twist is likely," said Teppei Ino, currency analyst
at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ. "No action from the bank
would have the euro go back towards its low of June 1."