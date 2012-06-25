GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares down as Europe, growth fears persist

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 0.6 pct, Nikkei falls 0.6 pct
* FTSE seen opening up 0.1 pct, DAX and CAC-40 seen down
0.2-0.3 pct
* Euro eases to around $1.2525, dollar index up 0.2 pct
* Brent crude back above $91 a barrel, copper up nearly 1
pct
* Mining shares, Aussie dollar lose ground
By Alex Richardson
SINGAPORE, June 25 Asian shares fell on Monday
and the safe-haven dollar rose as concerns about faltering
global growth and Europe's intractable debt crisis continued to
sap investor confidence, but commodities steadied after a
pummelling last week.
The euro also fell, despite moves late last week to ease
funding strains on the euro zone banking system, as markets
remained unconvinced that a European Union summit on June 28-29
will make substantial progress towards resolving the crisis.
"On the European side, you have concerns about the summit.
It's not as if they have not had the repeated chances to get
together to talk about this," said Nicholas Smith, Japan
strategist at CLSA.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.6 percent, with South Korean shares
losing more than 1 percent as index heavyweight Samsung
Electronics tumbled as much as 4 percent after
brokers cut their second quarter profit outlook for the firm.
Tokyo's Nikkei share average also lost 0.6 percent.
European stocks were not expected to gain any traction, with
financial bookmakers calling London's FTSE 100 to open
slightly higher but benchmarks in Frankfurt and Paris
to slip 0.2-0.3 percent.
Growth-sensitive sectors were hardest hit in Asian markets
outside Japan, with the MSCI index's tech and materials
sub-indexes shedding more than 1 percent, while only the
defensive telecoms and utilities sectors gained ground.
U.S. stocks had rebounded more than 0.5 percent on Friday,
but Wall Street index futures were trading down around
0.5 percent in Asia, suggesting the gains may be short-lived.
Investors worry that Europe's debt crisis is adding to the
slowdown in global economic growth, especially after a flurry of
data last Thursday showing weakness in global manufacturing.
SUMMIT TO TALK ABOUT
The euro slipped around 0.3 percent to about $1.2525,
while the dollar rose around 0.2 percent against a basket of
major currencies, building on gains of around 1 percent
last week.
Analysts at Barclays Capital expect the summit will yield
more strong rhetoric in support of a roadmap towards tighter
fiscal integration, rather than a definitive solution.
"This may disappoint markets to some extent. We prefer
remaining long USD over the week especially against European
currencies," they wrote in a note.
The European Central Bank is to start accepting a wider
range of collateral and assets of a lower quality in its lending
operations, it said on Friday, its second such move in six
months to neutralise growing funding pressures on struggling
banks.
But investors remain fearful that the crisis is spreading to
the euro zone's bigger "peripheral" economies.
Both Spain and Italy are finding it increasingly hard to
finance themselves in bond markets and still have a lot of money
to raise to meet their funding requirements.
Italy's 10-year government bond yields are
currently around at 5.8 percent with equivalent Spanish debt
at 6.55 percent. Their Treasuries will both be
hoping that European leaders do enough to encourage buyers.
Bond markets will this week be focused on Italy's sale of
zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds on Tuesday and medium-
and longer-term bonds on Thursday. Spain is also due to sell
three-and six-month Treasury bills on Tuesday.
"The success of the summit can probably best be measured by
whether it achieves a meaningful and lasting decline in Spain's
bond yields," Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets
in Sydney, said in a note.
COMMODITIES REBOUND?
Commodities, which fell sharply last week on global growth
fears, were firmer on Monday, with Brent crude oil
gaining around 30 cents to clamber back above $91 a barrel and
copper bouncing nearly 1 percent to around $7,380 a
tonne.
Brent crude had fallen nearly 7 percent last week, while
copper lost more than 2.5 percent. Oil is on course for its
biggest quarterly fall since the financial crisis in 2008, as a
flagging U.S. recovery and slowdown in China clouds energy
demand while OPEC keeps supplies ample.
Gold, which lost nearly 3.5 percent last week amid
fears developed economies could be sliding towards deflation,
was steady around $1,573 an ounce.
But other assets linked to expected demand for commodities
remained under pressure, with mining stocks such as BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto falling and the Australian
dollar easing 0.3 percent to around $1.0025.
"I think for the week ahead, people will still watch the EU
summit for price direction of equities and gold," said Lynette
Tan, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.