GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain on easing hopes after weak factory data

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan rises 1 pct, Nikkei up 0.6 pct
* Euro stays below $1.26, RBA keeps rates unchanged
* Oil, copper recover with tepid rebound in risk appetite
* Gold up on monetary easing hopes
* European shares likely to extend gains
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, July 3 Asian shares rose on Tuesday on
expectations that major central banks will take further policy
steps to support the fragile economy, after manufacturing data
around the world highlighted the drag on growth from the
protracted euro zone debt crisis.
Monday's data showing U.S. manufacturing contracted for the
first time in nearly three years raised speculation the Federal
Reserve will again step in to boost the economy and support Wall
Street. The Fed last month extended the duration of a programme
aimed at forcing longer-term rates down.
Many market players believe continued economic weakness will
push the Fed into a third bout of quantitative easing (QE) - the
policy of creating money to fund asset purchases that has lifted
riskier assets such as shares and commodities in the past.
Traders also expected the European Central Bank to move to
bolster the region's economy by cutting its main refinancing
rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent at its policy meeting on
Thursday.
European shares were likely to extend gains, with
spreadbetters predicting that region's major markets
would open as much as 0.5 percent higher. U.S.
stock futures were up 0.1 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 1 percent and Japan's Nikkei average
rose 0.6 percent.
Chinese shares outperformed in Asia, with Hong Kong's Hang
Seng index rising 1.6 percent to above its 200-day moving
average, catching up on Friday's global rallies after a holiday
the previous session.
"I think we're still seeing some post-EU summit fervour in
Hong Kong as well as expectations that the ECB is going to
follow through on Thursday by cutting interest rates," said Tom
Kaan, a director at Louis Capital Markets in Hong Kong.
Hopes for more monetary easing supported gold, which usually
benefits as a hedge against rising prices as ample money supply
and low interest rates sow the seeds of future inflation. Spot
gold rose 0.4 percent at $1,603 an ounce.
"The market is enjoying the mood right now with the ECB in
all likelihood poised to follow in the same footsteps as
European leaders who have taken substantial measures to address
their problems and calm fears of a systemic risk," said Han
Bum-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Securities.
Supporting expectations of a rate cut, the jobless rate in
the euro zone rose to a record high in May and a measure of
factory activity in the region held steady at its lowest level
since June 2009.
Australia's central bank on Tuesday kept its main cash rate
steady at 3.5 percent, saying there has already been a material
easing in monetary policy over the past six months.
OIL STEADIES
As riskier assets such as stocks crawled higher, oil erased
earlier losses.
U.S. crude futures gained 0.8 percent at $84.43 a
barrel and Brent climbed 0.9 percent to $98.24 a barrel
as escalating tensions between Iran and the West offset concerns
gloomy global manufacturing activity will hurt oil demand.
London copper surged more than 2 percent to a
session high of $7,790 a tonne, its highest sine May 22, on
hopes for monetary stimulus.
The Australian dollar, which is also often viewed as a gauge
of risk appetite due to its sensitivity to demand for
commodities, inched up 0.1 percent to $1.0260 against
the dollar. It kept its recent uptrend against the euro at
A$1.2275.
The euro zone's ongoing debt crisis continues to weigh on
the euro, but its impact on other currencies appears to be
diluting, said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief FX strategist at
Barclays in Tokyo.
"The U.S. manufacturing data stood out in its surprising
weakness, but it's premature to judge the economy is slumping
until we see more data such as industrial output for June," he
said.
EURO CLEARLY PRESSURED
The euro nudged up 0.1 percent at $1.2595, above
Monday's low of $1.2568 but well below Friday's high of $1.2693.
Finland and the Netherlands opposed a plan for the euro
zone's permanent bailout fund to buy government bonds in the
secondary market, highlighting implementation hurdles from a
surprise agreement last week by European leaders to let their
rescue fund inject aid directly into stricken banks and
intervene in bond markets to support highly indebted states.
After the initial euphoria that followed Friday's deal,
markets quickly shifted focus to potential risks such as the
insufficient size of the rescue fund and the ratification
process in each member state.
For the euro to find a solid floor, the Spanish 10-year
yield must hover below 5.94-5.99 percent and
Italy's 10-year yields need to clearly fall below
5.38 percent, Barclays' Yamamoto said.
Improvement was limited in Asian credit markets, with the
spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
narrowing marginally by 2 basis points.