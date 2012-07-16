GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares extend rally on China relief, Bernanke next focus

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan edges up 0.3 pct, Japan closed for
holiday
* Euro off two-year low vs dollar
* Fears of China hard landing subside
* New crop corn, soy at contract high as weather-driven
rally continues
* European shares seen flat to lower
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, July 16 Asian shares extended their rally
on Monday as fears of an economic hard landing in China
subsided, but profit warnings dented gains in Chinese shares,
highlighting the impact of the country's slowdown on local and
multinational firms.
Gains in equities and oil were capped as traders awaited
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's semi-annual testimony to
the U.S. Congress on the economy set for Tuesday and Wednesday.
"Markets are settling back into wait-and-see mode ahead of
testimony by Fed Chairman Bernanke to US lawmakers on the state
of the economy and potentially, the central bank's policy
options," ANZ Bank said in a research note.
Investors will seek clues on the Fed's stance over a
stronger monetary policy to support the U.S. recovery, after
central banks from Europe, China and Brazil earlier this month
cut interest rates to bolster fragile growth.
Bernanke is expected to repeat that the Fed will take
further easing measures only if necessary, which could dampen
hopes for more immediate stimulus and weigh on risk appetite
while supporting the dollar.
"He'll certainly suggest that it's possible, but ... markets
may just come away a little bit disappointed," said Mitul
Kotecha, head of global foreign exchange strategy for Credit
Agricole in Hong Kong, referring to a third round of outright
bond purchases, a form of stimulus known as quantitative easing.
Markets are also looking to a flurry of earnings and
business outlooks this week from U.S. banks, consumer staples
companies and industrials to determine if the global economy is
continuing to lose momentum.
European stocks were likely to open flat to slightly lower,
with Asia's positive tone offset by a 0.2 percent drop in U.S.
stock futures that indicated a weaker start in Wall
Street.
Financial spreadbetters were calling the main indexes in
London, Paris and Frankfurt to open
flat to down 0.3 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 0.3 percent, after jumping 1 percent on
Friday. The materials sector led the gains,
followed by the energy sector.
The resource-reliant Australian equity market was
Asia's top performer with a 0.5 percent gain as worries about
China's economy eased. China is Australia's largest trade
partner.
But Chinese shares lagged as profit warnings continued to
pour in from mainland firms hit by the slowdown in consumer and
corporate demand at home and abroad.
Hong Kong shares edged higher but were weighed down
by warnings from firms such as ZTE Corp ,
China's second-largest telecoms equipment maker, and falling
shares in Asia's largest developer, Sun Hung Kai Properties
, after the billionaire brothers who run the company
were charged in a bribery case. Shanghai shares lost 1.2
percent.
"There's going to be more of such profit warnings in the
next few weeks, leading up to the earnings season in August.
Even with policy easing (in China), it's going to take a while
before earnings improve," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities'
vice-president for equity sales.
Japanese markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.
China on Friday reported that second-quarter gross domestic
product grew 7.6 percent from a year earlier, in line with
expectations. After two interest rate cuts in less than a month,
many market watchers had been bracing for a weaker reading.
But the relief rally that followed the data suggested
markets were largely short covering from oversold conditions, as
risk appetite has been curbed by concerns about corporate
earnings, and the protracted euro zone debt crisis adding to
global economic uncertainty.
China's Premier Wen Jiabao said efforts to stabilise the
economy are working and the government will beef up steps in the
second half of 2012 to boost policy effectiveness and foresight,
the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.
EYE EUROPE, GRAINS
Oil pared earlier gains, after settling up more than $1 on
Friday, with Brent crude up 0.2 percent at $102.57 a
barrel and U.S. crude easing 0.4 percent at $86.74.
Grains continued their weather-driven rally on Monday, as
Chicago new-crop corn jumped 4 percent and soybeans gained
about 2.5 percent, with both markets climbing to contract highs
on forecasts of further supply tightness, dragging wheat higher
as well.
Analysts expect further upside in grains, which could stoke
a resurgence in commodities prices and inflationary pressures,
adding to adverse effects on fragile economies.
The euro was at $1.2234, hovering near its two-year
low of $1.2162 hit on Friday, as investors remained wary
about whether borrowing costs in highly-indebted Spain and Italy
would start to climb again.
Italian banks shrugged off Moody's downgrade of Italy's
credit rating to near-junk status and helped Rome sell the
maximum amount of bonds it was targeting at an auction on
Friday, but 10-year yields rose to near 6 percent.
Reflecting investor jitters over the euro, currency
speculators raised their bets in favour of the U.S. dollar in
the latest week, while boosting their positions against the euro
to their highest in a month, the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed on Friday.
As flight to safety pushed government bond yields in the
United States and Germany to or near record lows and to
nine-year lows in Japan, yield-hungry investors sought returns
in High Yield and Emerging Market Bond Funds in the second week
of July, EPFR Global said on Friday.
Asian credit markets were lacklustre, keeping the spread on
the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
steady from Friday.