GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease after Fed-led rally

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 0.5 pct, Nikkei slips
* Dollar index near lows, euro also off peaks
* China worries weigh on Australian shares
* Oil rises, gold falls on profit taking
* European shares likely edge lower
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Sept 18 Asian shares retreated from
four-month highs on Tuesday while gold and copper eased, as
markets paused from sharp gains inspired by the Federal
Reserve's aggressive stimulus and turned instead to concerns
about the growth slowdown in China.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.5 percent as investors calculated the
impact on growth from the Fed's additional easing while taking
profits from its loftiest point since May 3 touched on Monday.
The pan-Asian index soared some 3 percent since the Fed
launched a third round of bond buying known as quantitative
easing (QE3) on Thursday, which spurred a broad based jump in
riskier assets.
European equities were seen edging down after slipping from
14-month highs on Monday, while a 0.1 percent rise in U.S. stock
futures suggested a steady Wall Street open. Financial
spreadbetters called London's FTSE 100, Paris's CAC-40
and Frankfurt's DAX to open down 0.1 percent.
Commodity-reliant Australian shares eased 0.1
percent while Shanghai shares slid 0.7 percent.
"Investors are really in defensive mode today, and probably
will stay that way until Thursday, when we get the fresh read on
manufacturing out from China," said Juliana Roadley, a market
analyst at Commonwealth Securities, referring to the HSBC flash
purchasing managers' index (PMI).
Amid slackening demand from top customer China, Australia on
Tuesday revised down minerals and energy export revenues by 9
percent to A$190 billion ($200 billion) in the year to June 30,
2013. It also cut its revenue forecasts for iron ore by a fifth.
Chinese shares were pulled down by commodities-related
stocks following steep overnight losses in physical markets.
"It's definitely making some people wonder if hedge funds
were unwinding their positions this quickly after the QE3
announcement, but it's a bit too early to say that it reflects
anything about their longer term view on the Fed's action," said
Edward Huang, equity strategist with Haitong International
Securities.
The Nikkei stock average gave up early gains to edge
down 0.1 percent, caught between a supportive weaker yen and
concerns over firms having large exposure to China, where
anti-Japan protests were escalating as tensions mounted over a
territorial dispute between Asia's two biggest economies.
Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten
Securities, said sentiment was also underpinned by expectations
that the Bank of Japan will follow the Fed with its own stimulus
measures, to stem the yen's appreciation after the Fed's move
last week. The BOJ ends its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.
The yen traded at 78.62 to the dollar, off a one-week
low of 78.93 touched on Monday. The Fed's move undermined the
dollar and lifted the yen to a seven-month high of 77.13 on
Thursday.
EUPHORIA FADES
The dollar index measured against a basket of key
currencies stayed near Friday's 6-1/2 month low of 78.601.
The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.3096, slipping from
a 4-1/2 month high of $1.31729 hit on Monday.
Oil pared earlier gains to trade steady, with U.S. crude oil
futures at $96.62 a barrel and Brent trading at
$113.72.
Copper was down 0.1 percent at $8,293.25 a tonne.
Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,754.99 an ounce,
below a 6-1/2-month high of $1,777.51 hit on Friday.
"Gold has been rising steadily so it's natural that profit
taking takes place in the short term," said Yuichi Ikemizu,
branch manager for Standard Bank in Tokyo.
But over the longer term, the Fed's accommodative stance
will stoke inflation fears and undervalue the dollar, bolstering
gold's appeal as a hedge against these factors, he said, adding
that he expected firm support at $1,730, with markets likely to
test last year's peak above $1,900 before the end of the year.
Asian credit markets were a touch softer, with the spread on
the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
widening by 2 basis points but still near a 14-month low.