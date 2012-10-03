GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar strengthens after gloomy China, Australia data

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 0.2 pct, Nikkei off 0.5 pct
TOKYO, Oct 3 The dollar firmed while most
riskier assets fell on Wednesday as data from China and
Australia deepened gloom about the global economic outlook,
further reducing risk appetite already hurt by uncertainty about
the timing of Spain's request for a bailout.
U.S. stock futures eased 0.2 percent, suggesting a
weak start on Wall Street, while financial spreadbetters expect
European bourses to open mixed.
Predictions from financial spreadbetters for London's FTSE
100, Paris's CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX
ranged from a 0.1 percent rise to a 0.2 percent drop.
Demand for the safe-haven dollar pushed the index measuring
the dollar against a basket of six major currencies up 0.1
percent, and lifted the greenback to a 1-1/2 week high of
78.31 yen.
The euro eased 0.2 percent to $1.2896. It has come
off a three-week low of $1.28035 touched on Monday but is
drifting away from a 4-1/2 month high of $1.31729 seen in
mid-September.
In Australia, the nation's trade deficit blew out to its
widest in 3-1/2 years in August, weighing on the local currency
and paring gains for equities. Falling prices for iron ore and
coal on weak demand from China has eroded export earnings.
The Australian dollar slipped 0.5 percent,
extending losses to a one-month low of $1.0211.
Australian shares rose 0.2 percent after climbing as
much as 0.5 percent to hit a 14-month high on the Reserve Bank
of Australia's move to cut interest rates a day earlier to
defend the local economy against global headwinds.
China's official purchasing managers' index for the services
sector fell to 53.7 in September from 56.3 in August as growth
in the country's manufacturing industry stabilised at a slower
pace, putting the world's second-largest economy on course for a
seventh straight quarter of slowdown.
"It's hard to get bullish when the numbers are so bad,
especially in China and the euro zone," said Tony Nunan, an oil
risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp, referring to weak manufacturing
data released this week.
The Asian Development Bank also cut most of its 2012 and
2013 growth estimates for developing Asia on Wednesday, citing
the impact of the slump in global demand on China and India.
The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.2 percent while Japan's Nikkei
average finished down 0.5 percent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, which resumed trading
after a holiday weekend, climbed 0.2 percent. Markets in China
and South Korea are closed for holidays on Wednesday.
RELIANT ON ECB
Analysts say markets nevertheless have become more resilient
since last month after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched an
aggressive stimulus package and the European Central Bank
announced a programme to buy bonds of euro zone states which ask
for assistance.
"Ever since these steps are taken, tail risks receded,
market sentiment improved and market reactions to negative news
became less acute than before," said Junya Tanase, chief FX
strategist at JPMorgan in Tokyo.
"But there is no trend emerging as markets have not had a
convincing assessment about risk for months," he said.
He said markets have priced in weak U.S. economic figures
since disappointing August jobs data which preceded the Fed's
action, adding that if ADP payroll data and the Institute for
Supply Management's September non-manufacturing index came in as
positive surprises, that could boost stocks and lift risk
currencies against the yen.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday a
request for European aid was not imminent, denying a report
Madrid could apply for help as soon as this weekend.
Spain's debt-saddled regional governments have magnified
the burden on a central government already faced with its own
huge deficit, pressuring the country's borrowing costs in open
markets.
Market players are waiting for the Eurogroup meeting next
Monday for potential progress on Spain. Ratings agency Moody's
also said it will announce the results of a review of Spain's
sovereign debt rating, currently just one notch above junk
status, some time this month.
Other central bank policy meetings scheduled this week
include ones for the ECB, the Bank of England and the Bank of
Japan.
U.S. crude fell 0.2 percent to $91.72 a barrel and
Brent fell 0.4 percent to $111.08.
Asian credit markets were subdued, with the spread on the
iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
tightening marginally by one basis point.