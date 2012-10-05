GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares gain after ECB assurances, US jobs in focus

* MSCI Asia ex-Japan hits five-month highs
* Euro holds onto gains after ECB reassures on bond buying
plan
* US payrolls data due 1230 GMT
* BOJ announces no new easing steps, as expected
* European shares likely advance
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Oct 5 Asian shares rose and the euro
clung on to most of its overnight gains on Friday as investors
awaited a key U.S. jobs report, sustaining a positive mood after
the European Central Bank said it stands ready to buy bonds of
troubled euro zone countries.
U.S. stock futures were up 0.1 percent, suggesting a
modest uptick at the start on Wall Street, while financial
spreadbetters expected London's FTSE 100, Paris's CAC-40
and Frankfurt's DAX to open as much as 0.5
percent higher.
Growing appetite for riskier assets lifted the Australian
dollar up 0.3 percent to $1.0267, off a
one-month low of $1.0182 touched on Thursday.
The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.6 percent, after hitting a five-month
high earlier, and was set for a weekly gain of 0.8 percent,
which would take its year-to-date rise to nearly 13 percent.
Australian shares outperformed with a 0.9 percent
gain to 14-month highs, led by mining stocks advancing on the
back of a fourth day of gains on Wall Street.
Tokyo's Nikkei stock average rose 0.2 percent.
The Bank of Japan took no new monetary easing measures as
expected despite mounting political pressures, holding its fire
for now and waiting to assess the impact of stimulus it just
announced last month. The yen rose to an intraday high of 78.27
after the announcement from around 78.42 yen.
Investors are closely watching monthly U.S. payrolls data
due at 1230 GMT after recent indicators suggested the economy
was picking up traction again, although it appears still stuck
in a slow recovery. Jobs likely increased by 113,000 last month
but the jobless rate likely ticked up to 8.2 percent from 8.1
percent in August.
"All eyes are on the jobs data, as it affects markets from
energy to metals through its impact on stock prices and
currencies," said Naohiro Niimura, a partner at Tokyo-based
research and consulting firm Market Risk Advisory.
"Recent sluggish economic data shows demand is unlikely to
pick up explosively even on a strong jobs report, so broad price
reactions in commodities will likely be triggered by the
dollar's move," he said.
Markets probably already priced in the weak demand outlook
when they hit their lows in September, and were now seeking how
much upside central bank stimulus would provide, he said.
Speculative fund flows inspired by the recent stimulus could
push gold up as high as $1,800 an ounce, U.S. crude up to around
$100 and Brent crude futures up to $118 a barrel, he said.
"In the fourth quarter the big focus is just whether the
central bank action flows through to real demand," said Ivan
Szpakowski, a Credit Suisse analyst in Singapore.
The latest Federal Reserve easing measures were aimed at
improving the U.S. labour market, which is key to ensuring that
the world's largest economy remains on solid footing amid
mounting concerns about slowdowns in Europe and China.
A strong employment report might send stocks towards and
even beyond recent peaks and create a headwind for bonds, said
Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co
in New York, in a note. But he added that with the Fed far from
changing its accommodative policy, a solid reading is likely to
create a buying opportunity for fixed income.
DELAYS IN SPAIN
The euro steadied at $1.3014, not far from a two-week
high of $1.3032 hit on Thursday and inching towards a 4-1/2
month high of $1.31729 seen in mid-September.
Markets gained after ECB President Mario Draghi said on
Thursday that the bank has a "fully effective backstop mechanism
in place" to buy the bonds of euro zone states when they request
aid, and that conditions linked to it need not be punitive.
Spain remains a risk factor for markets as it delays an
expected request for a bailout.
"We think they will request assistance before the EU summit
on October 18-19 and, hence, believe investors will have no
reason to avoid buying risky assets then. But the risks of
delays are not small, despite Draghi's latest statements,"
Barclays Capital said in research note.
Since the ECB unveiled the bond-buying scheme in September,
Spanish borrowing costs have stabilised below critical levels
seen as unsustainable, and auctions such as those on Thursday
have met generally good demand.
European sources said the euro zone is considering aiding
Spain by providing insurance for investors who buy government
bonds to maintain Spanish access to capital markets and minimise
the cost to European taxpayers.
After jumping 4 percent on Thursday on supply fears, U.S.
crude oil futures fell 0.4 percent at $91.36 a barrel and
Brent dropped 0.6 percent to $111.95.
Spot gold extended gainst to a fresh 11-month high of
$1,795.69 an ounce.
Asian credit markets firmed along with stock markets,
tightening the spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan
investment-grade index by 4 basis points.